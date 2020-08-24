News

Annual Mandela youth summit moves online

By John Lewis

Last year's summit brought government and business leaders together with students from across Shepparton. This year's online summit promises a different format, but the same inspiration.

1 of 1

The third Nelson Mandela Youth Leadership Summit takes place next month in an online forum hosted from Shepparton.

The annual event aims to inspire a diverse youth population from refugee, migrant and Australian-born backgrounds to create connected future leaders of the region and Australia.

This year's online format means it will be open to youth from around Australia and the world.

Summit joint-convener Rashidi Sumaili of the Shepparton-based not-for-profit Future Voices said this year's event would gather several notable speakers together under the theme Young People Leading with Optimism Through the Pandemic and Beyond.

Mr Sumaili said changes had been made to previous formats to allow participants to engage using Zoom and sidebar chats.

“We'll have shorter speeches, break-outs for the participants to share their reflections, and sufficient time for Q&A and student replies,” Mr Sumaili said.

The annual summit is run by Future Voices together with educator and author of The Ghandi Experiment Margaret Hepworth and partnered by Victor Perton of the Centre for Optimism.

This year's speakers and panelists include leading Victorian scientist Dr Amanda Caples, Victorian Chamber of Commerce president Karyn Sobels, US Consul General officer Michael F Leine, State Director of the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade Andrew Cumpston, and Wanganui campus principal of the Greater Shepparton Secondary College Ken Murray.

This year's summit will again be supported by schools and educational institutions in the Shepparton area including the Greater Shepparton Secondary College, Goulburn Valley Grammar School, Shepparton Christian College, Notre Dame Secondary College and La Trobe University.

The 2020 Nelson Mandela Youth Leadership Summit takes place on Tuesday, September 15 from 10 am - 12 pm.

To register, go to https://www.centreforoptimism.com/event-3938261

For more information, go to

https://www.centreforoptimism.com/The-third-Nelson-Mandela-Regional-Youth-Summit/

Latest articles

Soccer

Le Fondre focused on finals, not future

Sydney FC marksman Adam Le Fondre is focused purely on the A-League finals, rather than his playing future.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Victory back inexperienced Brebner in A-L

Melbourne Victory have backed inexperienced coach Grant Brebner to lead the A-League powerhouse through a massive rebuild.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Bayern celebrate sixth ECL trophy

Bayern Munich beat Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 in Lisbon on Sunday to clinch their sixth Champions League trophy.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Virus updates

GSSC Wanganui Campus closed after student tests positive for COVID-19

Greater Shepparton Secondary College’s Wanganui Campus will close for the next two days after a student tested positive for COVID-19.

Madi Chwasta
Virus updates

Two new COVID-19 cases recorded in Greater Shepparton

Greater Shepparton has recorded two new active COVID-19 cases connected to an outbreak of 17 people.

Madi Chwasta
News

Shepparton community helps local man struggling with homelessness

The Greater Shepparton community has rallied around a local man struggling with homelessness. Terry Haberman, 63, has been homeless for five months, sleeping rough through the cold winter nights. He was recently placed in a cabin at a local caravan...

Charmayne Allison