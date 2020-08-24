News

Joyce rejoices 100 years

By John Lewis

Former Shepparton "Peace Queen" of 1941 - Joyce Jones (Henderson) turns 100 years old today.

Former Shepparton woman Joyce Jones (nee Henderson) turns 100 years old today as she endures stage four restrictions alone at her home in Hawthorn, Melbourne.

Shepparton's Bill Ludlow said his aunt Joyce grew up in Shepparton's Marungi St with her sister Ada (Bill's mother) the children of Arthur and Ruby Henderson.

Joyce attended Fryers St State School, and went on to Shepparton High School.

Bill said Joyce worked in Maples Store, where Camera House on Fryers and Maude Sts is now.

She later worked in the education department in Melbourne.

He said during World War II, the Shepparton community selected four Queens to keep spirits up - Queen of Liberty, Queen of Orchards, Queen of Peace and Queen of Victory. Bill said his aunt Joyce was selected as Queen of Peace.

He said before COVID-19 arrived, his aunt enjoyed regular visits to Shepparton on the train.

“Driving her around town she always remembers the street names but obviously the landmarks have changed. At the moment, I am trying to explain what is happening with the old Shepparton High School,” he said.

Bill said he and his sister Judy McLure are now Joyce's only living relatives.

Happy birthday Joyce - we wish you continued good health and happiness in these difficult times.

