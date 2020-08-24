News
Chapter and VerseBy John Lewis
5370537724001
Chapter and Verse is a continuing series of creative contributions from our local writers and poets. What do you think and feel about our ever-changing world? If you have a poem or a short story under 800 words send it to: [email protected]
My Feel
My feel began when touching moss,
my fingers smoothing deepest green;
soothing, kneeling on my knees –
long years have passed, yet in between
I peeled again the dark fresh earth,
embossed with inlaid velvet thread.
I’d made a fairy house with twigs,
dried wattle-pods the fairy bed,
some stylish olive fruit the chair,
Spring’s harbinger, her starlight flower:
the clingy roots, they gripped my soul:
my feel began.
By Helene Castles