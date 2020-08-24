News

By John Lewis

my fingers smoothing deepest green.

Chapter and Verse is a continuing series of creative contributions from our local writers and poets. What do you think and feel about our ever-changing world? If you have a poem or a short story under 800 words send it to: [email protected]

My Feel

My feel began when touching moss,

my fingers smoothing deepest green;

soothing, kneeling on my knees –

long years have passed, yet in between

I peeled again the dark fresh earth,

embossed with inlaid velvet thread.

I’d made a fairy house with twigs,

dried wattle-pods the fairy bed,

some stylish olive fruit the chair,

Spring’s harbinger, her starlight flower:

the clingy roots, they gripped my soul:

my feel began.

By Helene Castles

