News

Victorian Government free courses help Shepparton business owners

By Madi Chwasta

From offline to online: Fryers Street Food Store co-owner Ingrid Thomas said the free online marketing course had been helpful through the pandemic.

1 of 1

Shepparton small business owners can grow their knowledge through a selection of free online courses offered as part of a Victorian Government program to help pandemic-affected operators.

The program, called "Upskill my Business", has seen about 25,000 Victorians participate in one of the 128 university-run short courses.

Fryers Street Food Store co-owner Ingrid Thomas said La Trobe University's free online marketing course had helped her better navigate the digital space.

“A lot of the course has been making sure the online presence is there, which doesn't get prioritised as much as making sure the rostering is done and the bills are paid,” Ms Thomas said.

“It’s been really good looking from outside in on your business as opposed to getting bogged down in the finer detail.”

She said the course had encouraged her to reflect on choices made at the beginning of the pandemic to keep the restaurant viable.

“We did a bit of a rejig of offerings for takeaway in March and the course opened our eyes to make sure we're following through with the financial side,” Ms Thomas said.

“It has enabled us to be more thorough in making sure the business is running well, considering these crazy times.”

But the course has helped her think long-term and prepare for a future where tightening and relaxing COVID-19 restrictions may be a regular thing.

“It's making us think about what might’ve been one-off pivots or novel ideas as ways we can handle the hurdles of COVID-19,” Ms Thomas said.

“We're confident we can get the ball rolling and keep things going on the other side.”

The Victorian Government has also launched the Business Recovery and Resilience Mentoring Program with the Victorian Chamber of Commerce and Industry to pair small business owners with experienced professionals in a three-month mentorship.

Victorian Chamber of Commerce and Industry chief executive Paul Guerra said small businesses would benefit from extra wisdom during the "toughest period they would ever face".

“We want as many operators to make it through this crisis as possible and this program will provide invaluable practical advice and tools,” he said.

More details on Upskill My Business are available at upskill.business.vic.gov.au while businesses can register for the Business Recovery and Resilience Mentoring Program at business.vic.gov.au.

