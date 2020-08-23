Shepparton Show Me to transition to advisory committee

The Shepparton Show Me committee will soon serve as an advisory and operational working committee to Greater Shepparton City Council.

The new Local Government Act 2020 does not include Section 86 Special Committees and it was officially revoked from Shepparton Show Me at last week's council meeting.

Council said the new act had three types of committees: Delegated Committee, Community Asset Committee or an Audit and Risk Committee.

Shepparton Show Me was a section 86 committee to council for more than 20 years.

The marketing coordinator employed by council will remain in the role and is not affected by the changes.

Chairperson Shane Sali said the need to market Shepparton as the place to be do business in northern Victorian was "more important than ever".

“And while the committee is working towards a new format, members of the committee continue to be fully committed to delivering activities and projects that will drive results for the businesses we represent,” Mr Sali said.

“Going forward we will not only be marketing Shepparton but Greater Shepparton as the business and services hub for the region.”

Mayor Seema Abdullah said she commended the committee as it transitioned to a working group.

“The working group will continue to inform how we attract and drive people to our region to continue to purchase our products and utilise our services and to encourage buying local,” Cr Abdullah said.

“And while Shepparton Show Me is no longer able to operate as a Section 86 Committee, council is committed to the group and our broader business sector to continue to have a voice and to inform marketing initiatives and activities that competitively position Greater Shepparton.

“A strategic and consolidated approach to marketing our local businesses and industry is more important than ever due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

