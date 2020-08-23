Longwood super furious with proposed truck route

Longwood residents are furious their small town has been earmarked to be used as a proposed route for superload trucks to travel to Melbourne.

The Longwood Action Group said the superload trucks carrying concreate structures for the West Gate Tunnel Project would detour off the Hume Hwy because the Pranjip Bridge on the southbound lane was "structurally unsuitable".

The superloads and escorts would rejoin the Hume Hwy via Alexandersons Rd at Locksley.

The convoys would travel at about 25 km/h and pass through Longwood about 1 am.

The daily truck convoys would continue for two years.

Longwood Action Group president Steve Tobin said there had been little communication with the Department of Transport.

A statement backed up by Strathbogie Mayor Amanda McClaren.

She said before the trucks could drive through, it must be ticked off by the Strathbogie Shire as Hill Rd was considered a local council road.

“We are yet to provide consent to the use of our road network because our community has not been adequately engaged,” Cr McClaren said.

Mr Tobin said he was informed of the proposal in mid-July through council and had a Zoom meeting with Regional Roads Victoria earlier this month.

“At first it was two loads per week at night, but now it will be five per week,” he said.

The large concrete segments for the West Gate Tunnel Project are being built in Benalla.

The Longwood Action Group fears the town could become a superload route as this situation set a precedent.

Hill Rd resident Edwina Davey said her baby son Rupert's bedroom window was within a few metres of the proposed route.

“The option to detour through a small regional town to detrimentally impact a whole community is just the cheaper option because they don't want to upgrade the highway,” Ms Davey said.

“They clearly need to upgrade the highway because it's not meeting the modern requirements for transport.

“As manufacturing grows and moves outside of Melbourne these sort of superloads are going to be a more prevalent occurrence."

Cr McClaren said she was disappointed with the timeframes imposed by the government and lack of communication.



“In fact, the only reason the Longwood and Locksley communities are aware of this project is because our council quickly arranged a community meeting with Regional Roads Victoria,” she said.



“Our community has not had the opportunity to raise its concerns, or provide their invaluable advice, on how we can make sure this project is managed safely and effectively.



“More than this – we’re a small rural shire – who cannot afford the maintenance and upkeep to our roads that will be needed after constant use by superloads of up to 160 tonnes.



“Despite us raising all of these concerns with the Westgate Tunnel Project we have not had a response and disappointingly work has already started on preparing the route from the Hume Fwy, along our local roads, and through two small townships.”

Mr Tobin said the government should consider using the Hume Hwy northbound lane as one alternative method of transport.

He said another potential route would be leaving Benalla and detouring via the Midland Hwy in Shepparton.

State Member for Northern Victoria Wendy Lovell said any plans must be delayed until residents and council were fully consulted "... on the impacts this plan will have on local residents, roads and businesses and the Victorian transport industry has also been thoroughly consulted on the impact this disruption will have on traffic using the Hume Freeway".

“Then and only if all other avenues for moving the precast concrete have been explored and ruled out, the government must enter into an MOU with the Shire of Strathbogie to ensure the restoration of roads and provide adequate compensation for the local communities by way of services and infrastructure for the disruption this will cause to their lives over the next two years,” Ms Lovell said.

A government spokesperson said discussions with Strathbogie were continuing.