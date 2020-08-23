New group to further affordable housing strategy

A reference group will be established to further Greater Shepparton City Council's Affordable Housing Strategy.

According to a report by council staff, the reference group would:

● Provide advice to council on matters and issues relating to affordable housing within

the municipality;

● Make recommendations to council to promote and support delivery of affordable

housing;

● Assist council to undertake relevant research, identify sites suitable for affordable

housing, facilitate targeted responses to identified vulnerable cohorts, and conduct any

other strategic level work required by council;

● Assist council in sourcing external funding opportunities to further affordable

housing;

● Promote a collaborative and communicative approach between agencies,

individuals, companies and council, to identify possibilities for innovation and maximise

efficient use of resources;

● Provide advice and recommendations to council on policy matters relating to

affordable housing, including but not limited to the Greater Shepparton Planning

Scheme; and

● Promote understanding and awareness of matters and issues relating to affordable

housing within the municipality.

Council agreed to the terms of reference that recommended Mayor Seema Abdullah sit on the group along with eight organisations including Beyond Housing, The Bridge Youth Services, Rumbalara Aboriginal Cooperative and Wintringham Housing Limited.

The reference group would also include two community representative with no affiliation to council's recommended organisations.

Cr Abdullah said by drawing on experience it would open the opportunity to address shortfalls.

“Collaborative partnerships between all levels of government, the not-for-profit and private sectors, and the community, will be the key drivers to meet the community’s wide-ranging needs."

Cr Kim O'Keeffe said council needed to be collaborating with many people across the community.

“... we can work together on this extremely difficult and hard process to really make sure we can house people and look after the homeless,” she said.

“We state that all members of Greater Shepparton community have access safe affordable and appropriate housing — so how do we make that happen?”

Cr O'Keeffe said working closely with service organisations and housing providers allowed the council to connect better with those on the ground.

``We get the information we need ... we can really help support and make a difference.”