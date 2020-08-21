Extension of eviction moratorium good news for struggling locals, BeyondHousing says

Greater Shepparton renters will be kept safe from eviction for longer during this tough COVID-19 season, as the Victorian Government announced it will extend the moratorium on evictions and rent increases to the end of the year.

Local homelessness service BeyondHousing has welcomed the extension of the temporary measures, which were set to end in September, stating stable housing and the prevention of homelessness was a critical element in efforts to contain COVID-19.

Renters throughout the Goulburn catchment are experiencing rental stress because of the pandemic, according to the region’s main homelessness entry point.

BeyondHousing chief executive Celia Adams said the increase in the rent subsidy from $2000 to $3000 would make a difference to households financially impacted during the crisis.

“This is a relief to those households in private rentals who continue to do tough because of the pandemic,” Ms Adams said.

“It's also a relief for those households being impacted by the second wave and for those people whose situation remains in limbo due to reduced shifts at work, unemployment and the Federal Government’s planned cut to Centrelink payments.

“We had been concerned a crisis bigger than we are already experiencing was coming at

the end of September with the end of eviction moratoriums coupled with the cut to payments of $300 per fortnight.

“The Victorian Government has acted wisely, in a move that offers continued housing security to thousands of households in the Ovens Murray and Goulburn regions.”

Ms Adams said the pandemic was revealing just how crucial it was for everyone to have safe, stable and secure housing.

“We don’t want to emerge from this health and economic crisis with an even greater housing

crisis than we had prior to the pandemic,” she said.

The organisation urged renters experiencing financial difficulties to enter rental subsidy

arrangements with their landlords and continue to meet tenancy obligations where possible.

“People still need to adhere to all aspects of their tenancy agreement; the moratorium isn’t an invitation to stop paying rent but rather to come to an arrangement to reduce payments in proportion to their changed financial circumstances,” Ms Adams said.

“Renters should use the rental subsidy arrangement and continue to pay rent at a reduced

rate rather than deferring paying rent altogether and having to pay back debt later, which will just cause further hardship.”

Many renters are facing severe financial hardship, having lost their jobs, experienced a cut in shifts or moved to Centrelink payments.

“Expecting them to maintain pre-coronavirus payment levels during a tough economic environment is unrealistic and could drive them further into poverty,” Ms Adams said.

“The last thing we need is for many people to come out of COVID-19 crisis period with

a housing debt.”

Ms Adams said BeyondHousing could assist people in a rental tenancy to stay in their homes

during this uncertain period.

“Some of the services we offer to sustain private rental and assist clients to stay in their homes means we are ready and able to work with the rental sector on a smooth transition that will deliver social and economic stability alongside the public health outcome we are all looking for,” she said.

Anyone struggling to paying rent or experiencing other tenancy issues can contact BeyondHousing on 1800 825 955, email [email protected] or reach

out via the BeyondHousing Facebook page.

