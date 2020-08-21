Greater Shepparton City Council adopts Congupna Recreation Reserve Master Plan

Congupna, like many of Greater Shepparton’s smaller municipalities, relies on its recreation reserve to host various events.

Years of use has affected the condition of the facility; however, thanks to Greater Shepparton City Council’s decision to adopt the Congupna Recreation Reserve Master Plan, the town’s focal point will continue to thrive.

Included in the 10-year project is an interior and exterior facelift, with existing change rooms to be revamped while a new community change room will be built.

Lighting for the oval and netball court will be improved, and a state-of-the-art electronic scoreboard is set to be provided.

Additionally, the community hall is to undergo a much-needed rejuvenation, with heating, cooling and toilet upgrades on the horizon.

Greater Shepparton Mayor Seema Abdullah has previously voiced the importance of the recreation reserve as a part of Congupna’s identity, and welcomes the next phase with open arms.

“Congupna Recreation Reserve is one of the many sporting hubs in Greater Shepparton,” Cr Abdullah said.

“It is host to football, netball, cricket and tennis, and plays a vital role in providing open space, sport and other recreational activities. It’s also conveniently located next to the primary school.

“We thank those who took the time to enter a submission during the public exhibition period, and look forward to getting to work on the actions outlined in the Master Plan.”

Further to the public exhibition, stakeholders and the ground's user groups were asked to weigh in on both the development of the draft and final plan.

After reviewing the plan during its public submission period earlier this year, Congupna Football Club president Geoff Jacobson made note of its universal usage throughout the town, and said change was a necessity for future prosperity of the ground.

“It’s a well-used community centre, hosting 21sts, weddings, funerals, there’s a walking track around the reserve that was built around four years ago that’s really well-used, particularly in current times,” he said.

“From a sporting club perspective, Congupna Football Netball Club has been a tenant of the recreation reserve for 50-odd years, and in the last three years Shepparton United male and female juniors have been playing there as well.

“We’ve got these kids using fairly primitive facilities, particularly for female footballers, things like open shower cubicles and one sit-down flushing toilet per change room. But this is something that’s been on the agenda for a little while, maybe 10 years, well before the rise in popularity of female football.

``The club rooms need rejuvenating.”