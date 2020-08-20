Lush Skin and Laser Clinic nominated for Victorian Regional Achievement award

Even if you live in regional Victoria, you still deserve the best.

That's the ethos behind Shepparton’s Lush Skin and Laser Clinic.

And it’s one that has quickly earned the cutting-edge aesthetic clinic a glowing reputation.

Lush has just been nominated for the 2020 Victorian Regional Achievement and Community Awards, in the running for the Ricoh Australia Customer Service Award.

“It was surprising to find out we’d been nominated,” clinical director Cat Armstrong said.

“Above all, we pride ourselves on being a clinic that actually gets to know its clients on a personal level.

“Because this is an industry built on trust. Clients need to know they are getting the best service available from around the world, right here in country Victoria.”

Since its launch in 2016, the clinic has endeavoured to offer the most advanced, safe and highly effective non-surgical treatments to Shepparton locals.

Born and bred in Shepparton, Ms Armstrong first saw the need for the clinic when she returned to her hometown after working in the Melbourne beauty industry for 13 years.

“I was looking around for a job but there weren't any local clinics offering high-end aesthetic services like in Melbourne,” she said.

“I saw a big opening here.”

And so, Lush was created.

According to Ms Armstrong, opening the clinic was a “terrifying” first step.

“Some of the machines we operate here are $200,000 devices, so to invest in this was extremely scary,” she said.

“But I took the leap – it’s the best thing I ever did.”

Lush Skin and Laser Clinic’s expert team of doctors, nurses and aesthetic skin therapists provide a range of services including DMK enzyme therapy, skin needling, laser hair removal and laser tattoo removal.

The clinic also delivers skincare advice and education to clients, plus products and services to treat and improve skin concerns such as acne, pigmentation, wrinkles, scarring, rosacea and anti-ageing.

In addition to investing in the most advanced, world-leading equipment and treatments, Ms Armstrong said her team was consistently being trained.

“Last year alone, our three girls did more than 310 hours of education all up,” she said.

“That’s the level of ongoing training I expect for the team. Because if you’re not consistently educating your therapists, you’re not offering the best service.”

Above all, Ms Armstrong said her team was in the business of changing lives.

“Often by the time women come to our clinic, they’ve been everywhere, they’ve tried everything,” she said.

“But over the weeks they attend our clinic, you see the transformation as they realise, ‘this is actually working’.

“Finally their rosacea is under control, or they’re not so conscious about pigmentation after pregnancy, or they feel they can go out without makeup on.

“We’ve witnessed so many beautiful, life-changing results come out of our services, and that’s what we’re all about.”