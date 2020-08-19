Mooroopna learner driver detected speeding and in possession of cannabis

A Mooroopna learner driver who was detected driving at more than 150km/h while in possession of approximately three grams of cannabis was on bail at the time, a court has heard.

Brody Matsen, 20, was arrested on August 17 at 12.10 am after police observed his vehicle travelling at more than 80km/h through Numurkah.

Matsen then turned onto Katamatite-Nathalia Rd where police allege he was driving at between 120km/h and 140km/h before increasing speed and travelling in excess of 150km/h for about two and a half kilometres.

He was pulled over and arrested by police where a pat-down search located approximately three grams of cannabis in his left pocket.

Matsen, who is on a learner's permit, was not displaying L plates at the time and was not in the company of a qualified driver, was taken to the Numurkah police station.

The Shepparton Magistrates’ Court heard on Monday, August 17, that Matsen made full admissions during his record of interview, stating he was travelling at up to 180km/h and had tried to get away from police but then thought there was "no point".

The court was told Matsen was on bail at the time of the incident for charges including aggravated burglary, robbery and harassing witnesses.

Matsen's lawyer, Anothony Coote, told the court his client pulled over immediately after police activated their emergency lights.

He said the accused had been on bail since February last year, which was a "considerable time" and something with which he had been struggling.

Mr Coote said Matsen was travelling to see his girlfriend, who had asked him to pick her up, when he was arrested.

The court heard Matsen was currently unemployed and struggling to find permanent accommodation.

Matsen was placed on a 12-month community corrections order and ordered to complete 80 hours of community work.

