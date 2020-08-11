Blue Ribbon Foundation selling reusable face masks

Greater Shepparton residents are being encouraged to support the Victoria Police Blue Ribbon Foundation by purchasing a cloth face mask.

The navy and black masks are being sold online to raise money for the foundation, which assists in funding a number of public hospital projects dedicated to Victoria Police officers who have died in the line of duty.

The face masks have a remember ribbon on the side in a bid to show support for the foundation and its members, who are enforcing restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Secretary of the local Greater Shepparton Blue Ribbon Foundation branch Glenn Gibson said the foundation focused on remembering the police officers and their families who had made the ultimate sacrifice for their community.

“The foundation is also about helping the lives of others through its community health projects,” he said.

“So I suggest purchasing and wearing one of the face masks achieves three things: helps keep everyone safe; demonstrates your support of our members; and provides a few dollars to our community projects.”

The three-layer masks are available online for $9.95, with free postage.

The outer layer of the masks is made from polyester, with two cotton layers and adjustable straps.

For more information, visit www.copshop.com.au/product/face-mask/