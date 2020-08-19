Six-figure sum in Cobram cannabis raid

More than $100,000 worth of dried cannabis and cannabis plants was seized by police after a dramatic midnight arrest in Cobram on Tuesday, August 18.

Cobram and Wangaratta police executed a warrant at an address in Boorin St about 11.50 pm where a St Albans man, 34, and a Cobram man, 43, were arrested after attempting to flee.

Officers seized about 180 cannabis plants at various stages of maturity and more than 50 kg of dried cannabis.

The St Albans man was airlifted to a Melbourne hospital after he attempted to jump from one house roof to another and fell, cutting his foot after landing on a fence.

The Cobram man was arrested when he was found hiding in the backyard.

Cobram Criminal Investigation Unit Detective Sergeant Marcus Boyd said it was a significant find.

“Officers from Cobram and Wangaratta located a large-scale hydroponic operation in the house — a significant seizure and probably the largest I’ve seen in my 16 years at Cobram CIU,” he said.

“An illegal electricity bypass was also uncovered and so Energy Australia attended to make the scene safe.

“While it’s too early to determine a specific dollar value (of cannabis) it would be a six-figure sum.

“And we’re currently working in conjunction with the Australian Border Force.”

The Cobram man was charged with cannabis possession, cultivate and traffic a commercial quantity of cannabis.

He appeared at Shepparton Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday and did not apply for bail.

The St Albans man will be charged at a later date. Det Sgt Boyd said it was likely there would also be charges for theft of electricity.

“We have been working on this address for about six weeks — and this is a good example that if you do have information, we will act on it,” Det Sgt Boyd said.

“It was a very pleasing result. And it’s a reminder that if anyone in the community does have information to call Cobram CIU or Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.”