Dogs put down and owners asked to pay up in court after maulings

By Daneka Hill

A Greater Shepparton dog owner and a dog sitter whose dogs broke out and mauled other pets, killing one, have paid the price for their negligence after being handed a $9200 and $8700 fine respectively.

The dog sitter, who was watching a friend's dog when it escaped and killed a family pet, was found guilty in Shepparton Magistrates’ Court of multiple charges and ordered to pay $9295.

The dog was ordered to be destroyed.

The second dog owner was ordered to pay $8768 after their two large dogs escaped from their property through an unsecured gate.

The dogs broke into a backyard and severely injured a small dog while it sat on a back porch.

The fight was broken up when the family cat jumped on the back of one of the attacking dogs.

One of the two aggressive dogs has been ordered to be destroyed.

Greater Shepparton City Council is using the court outcomes to send a clear message to dog owners, including those caring for friends’ dogs.

Environment manager Greg McKenzie said council would not ignore the safety of the community and would prosecute those who failed to adhere to the Domestic Animals Act.

“Responsible dog ownership starts at home,” he said.

“Dog owners are required to keep their dogs confined to their properties and to register their dog each year with council.

“Dogs that are left to wander the streets are at greater risk of causing an attack.”

Residents are urged to immediately report dog attacks to the animal management team on 5832 9700.

News

