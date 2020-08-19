Furphy film can finally be viewed

A short film about the origins of the word ‘furphy’ is finally being made available for viewing after COVID-19 restrictions shut down opportunities for public screenings.

Furphy: The Water Cart and the Word was due to be shown during this year's Shepparton Festival in March, which was cancelled when pandemic restrictions first arrived.

The locally produced film was made by Bush Lit Productions founder Andrew Furphy, great-grandson of John Furphy, the inventor of the famous water cart, whose brother was the equally famous Australian author Joseph, also known as Tom Collins.

The story links three young men at the beginning of World War I to the origins of the word ‘furphy’, which became associated with the water cart and the telling of tall stories.

“It was a time of limited communications, and the Furphy water cart played a part in circulating unofficial news when men and horses would gather for a drink,” Mr Furphy said.

“The word is now mostly used by politicians and the media, which some might say is appropriate.”

The 23-minute film has been adapted from the 2005 book of the same name co-authored by Mr Furphy and La Trobe professor of English John Barnes.

For the film, which was shot around Shepparton, Mr Furphy brought local acting talents together with Australian stage, film and television actor John Derum, and local playwright John Head. The film was produced by well-known Shepparton performer Nicky Pummeroy, edited by media teacher Andrew Nicholls and scored by Shepparton musician Wade Gregory.

Furphy: The Water Cart and the Word is now available to view free at

https://www.bushlitproductions.com.au/furphy-the-water-cart-and-the-word