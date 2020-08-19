State government answers Shepparton homelessness plea with 40 social housing homes

The Victorian Government has answered desperate calls to address Shepparton's homelessness crisis, announcing it will deliver more than 40 social housing properties in Shepparton and Mooroopna by 2021.

These homes will be delivered through the latest tranche of funding via the $1 billion Social Housing Growth Fund.

In addition, 20 new homes will be delivered at confirmed sites in Shepparton through the state government's 1000 homes program, with additional sites currently being considered.

“We’re working hard to ensure people experiencing or at risk of homelessness in Shepparton and across Victoria are supported during the coronavirus pandemic and beyond with access to safe and secure accommodation,” a state government spokesperson said.

“Collectively these projects will provide safe, modern and affordable housing to around 100 people who need support in Greater Shepparton.”

This announcement comes as latest figures from the Victorian Housing Register reveal the number of people struggling with homelessness in Greater Shepparton is continuing to rise.

An additional 34 households have joined the lengthening queue for social housing in the June 2020 quarter alone.

This means there is now a staggering 1328 cases — individuals and families — waiting for secure social housing in Shepparton.

Local homelessness service BeyondHousing has called for the Federal Government to supply 2900 social housing homes immediately to address these growing numbers.

BeyondHousing welcomed the Victorian Government's confirmation it would invest in this area.

“We are pleased to work with the Victorian Government and philanthropic organisations to deliver new community housing in the Shepparton region, and continue to look for opportunities to increase the supply of affordable housing,” chief executive Celia Adams said.

Meanwhile, state Member for Northern Victoria Wendy Lovell has slammed the state government for Greater Shepparton's growing homelessness numbers.

Most recent data from the 2019 Census revealed Greater Shepparton was estimated to have a rate of 5.56 homeless persons per 1000 people — the highest in regional Victoria.

And Ms Lovell claimed this was all due to "Labor's incompetence".

She highlighted Victorian Housing Register data, which revealed the Shepparton waiting list for social housing had more than doubled since September 2014, when Labor came into power.

Meanwhile the Shepparton priority waiting list had soared 270 per cent in that same period.

There are currently 666 families on the waiting list for priority housing in Shepparton, an increase of 21 in the June 2020 quarter and a spike of 486 families since September 2014.

Priority applicants are the most vulnerable Victorians who are homeless, at risk of homelessness, escaping family violence or have a disability or special housing needs.

“The latest social housing data available reveals that Labor would need to build more than 80 per cent additional social housing homes in Greater Shepparton just to house those already on the current social housing waiting list,” Ms Lovell said.

“The latest data published as part of the DHHS annual reports show that as of June 2019 there were 1656 social properties in the Greater Shepparton local government area, a figure which had increased by only 69 over the five years Labor has been in government.”

The Victorian Government also highlighted it had invested nearly $500 million to upgrade and build new community and public housing across the state and support local jobs and communities.

To date, more than $1 million in contracts has been commissioned to upgrade properties in the Shepparton area.

The state government has also extended a program sheltering homeless Victorians in hotels during the COVID-19 pandemic until April next year.