Greater Shepparton City Council plants thousands of native trees for the One Tree Per Child program

Greater Shepparton City Council has reached its goal of planting 23,500 native trees this year, as part of the annual One Tree Per Child Program.

Mayor Seema Abdullah said next year's goal would be even bigger, with the aim to plant more than 25,850 trees.

“We have a growing population, so planting a tree for every child, every year, for five years will make a large difference within Greater Shepparton,” Cr Abdullah said.

One of the program's aims is to restore woodland species to provide habitat for birds and other native fauna, and to allow Shepparton's young residents to watch native plants grow.

A majority of the species planted have been indigenous shrubs and groundcovers, which have been largely cleared from the region.

Cr Abdullah said council had organised a number of planting sites across the region in the past year, with one of the largest occurring at Archers Field Estate in Mooroopna, where 6000 trees were planted.

While council would normally hold community planting events, Cr Abdullah said they would not go ahead this year due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“Although we suggest there is still a great opportunity for families to get outside and plant trees for our children’s future, even if it’s in your backyard,” she said.

The program began in 2016 and has seen a total of 80,000 trees planted across Greater Shepparton, building on the successful National Tree Day.