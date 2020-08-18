Shepparton energy project at national summit

A Shepparton solar energy project will feature as part of a national summit being held today on how local solutions can drive economic recovery.

More than 650 people are expected to join the virtual Re-Energise Australia: A Clean Jobs Summit hosted by the Climate Council's Cities Power Partnership.

The summit will include representatives from state and local government, business and energy experts and community groups across Australia.

Federal Member for Indi Helen Haines said the summit provided an opportunity to discuss ideas on how local councils and community groups can respond to the COVID-19 crisis with strong business cases to create jobs and investment in regional Australia.

“I will share with the summit the policy work I have been doing to reduce the barriers local governments face in making contractual arrangements with energy companies, and also how to create opportunities for energy sharing and income at a local level,” she said.

Dr Haines cited an agreement between Goulburn Valley Community Energy and Greater Shepparton City Council to develop a 23 MW solar farm south of Mooroopna which would power 10,000 homes and create an income stream for council.

Council voted to enter into a lease agreement with GVCE to develop the project in February last year.

“This is a really good example of local government partnering with industry to share in costs and profits,” Dr Haines said.

She said communities across north-east Victoria were working with councils and commercial developers to create mini-grids, solar panels, hydro projects and community batteries.

“At Yackandandah for instance, people are creating mini-groups around town to share energy with each other,” she said.

Today's national summit takes place from 10 am to 1 pm.

For more information or to register, go to: https://www.icleioceania.org/