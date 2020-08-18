Police investigating graffiti attack in Cobram

Building damaged

A building in Cobram was damaged by graffiti last week.

The front of the private premises in Charles St was graffitied by unknown offenders on August 15.

Cobram police officers are asking anyone who witnessed the incident to contact the station on 5871 1977.

Car burnt

A burnt vehicle was recently discovered by police officers along Stokes Rd, Mywee, north of Cobram.

Cobram police officers are investigating the incident, which occurred on August 10.

Anyone with any information about the vehicle is urged to contact Cobram police station on 5871 1977.

Items stolen

Electrical goods, furniture and household items were stolen from the front porch of a property in Richardson St, Nathalia.

Police officers believe the incident happened overnight on August 12.

Anyone with information regarding the theft is urged to contact the Nathalia police station on 5866 2404.