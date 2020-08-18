CoolHeads Young Driver Program going virtual to spread the message of road trauma

While the Goulburn Valley is in lockdown and life as we know it has come to a screeching halt, the tragic effects of road trauma still continue to be felt.

In the past two months, three young men have lost their lives on local roads.

That is three brothers, sons, nephews and uncles who were tragically taken from their loved ones.

And Shepparton police crime prevention officer Leading Senior Constable Glenn Gibson says it is three to many.

“When these drivers woke up on the day of these fatal collisions they would not have considered for a moment that such an outcome would occur and that they would leave their families, friends and community gutted,” he said.

“Pandemic restrictions have reduced traffic on our roads, yet young drivers are still getting killed and seriously injured on our local rural roads.”

The program aims to combat the dangerous effects of driver behaviour and distractions.

While many things have come to a halt over the past few months, the CoolHeads Young Driver Program is powering through and working to drive crucial road trauma messages to district youths.

The program has gone virtual and will be shared on the Eyewatch Greater Shepparton Police Service Area Facebook page on Wednesday, August 26.

With a new format and a new way to combat the dangerous effects of driver behaviour and distractions, Sen Constable Gibson said this year's program was an ideal chance for families to come together to discuss the issues.

“Virtual CoolHeads has come about due to pandemic restrictions, however it has generated an opportunity - an opportunity for young drivers to sit down with their parents or guardians, in the comfort of their own home and hopefully start conversations,” Sen Constable Gibson said.

“Conversations that re-inforce that every driver is exposed to the very real risk every time they make a choice behind the wheel.

“Virtual CoolHeads also removes the need to travel to Shepparton for the program, so it is a great opportunity for rural communities remote from Shepparton.”

This year's program will share the stories of Victoria Police Major Collision Investigation Unit Detective Sergeant Steve Hill and father Kevin Kimberlin, who tragically lost his son Ross in a collision in 2009.

The CFA member was first on the scene at the collision along the Echuca-Mooroopna Rd which claimed the life of his son - an image that will haunt him forever.

With messages from emergency service officers - those who are the first responders to many fatal collisions around the Goulburn Valley - Sen Constable Gibson urged residents to tune in to this year's program and start the important conversation.

“CoolHeads is an opportunity to reflect on what does occur with road trauma when poor decisions and driver distraction occur,” Sen Constable Gibson said.

“It is horrific, it is crushed metal and flesh, it is pain, death, blood and fear. Our message is clear - adjust your driving behaviour and reduce driver distraction before you, your passengers, families and friends are exposed to road trauma.”

The CoolHeads Young Driver Program will be shared on the Eyewatch Greater Shepparton Police Service Area Facebook page on Wednesday, August 26, at 7 pm.