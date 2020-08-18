Sammy the cat visits Royal Freemasons

Sammy the cat has been visiting residents of Royal Freemasons Benalla with his owner Judy Rosco since last year.

However, he is struggling to understand why his trips to fall asleep on the windowsill or on the end of a resident's bed have been replaced by waving from behind glass.

“He still loves coming with me,” long-time Royal Freemasons volunteer Judy said.

“His nickname is Sammy Tucan, and that's because one can of food is never enough for him.”

Sammy was a rescue cat who moved in with Judy about 18 months ago.

After finding him to be very intelligent Judy thought she might try taking him into the aged-care facility on days she was volunteering.

“I've had him for 18 months now, and he's been visiting with me since last year,” Judy said.

“There are some dogs who come out to visit at Royal Freemasons, and Sammy's best friend is a border collie, so I knew he'd enjoy it.

“He won't tolerate smaller dogs, so we don't go if we know a little dog will be there.

“But he just loves visiting the residents. There's one lady he really enjoys spending time with.

“He’ll go into her room and wander around and check things out.

“He sits in the sun with her and then sleeps on her bed for a few hours.

“He loves a good sleep. He's a bit fat, I call him big boned. So he likes a rest after he's been visiting.”

When COVID-19 restrictions came into effect Judy was worried how Sammy would deal with his visits - without being able to get out of his carry crate.

“He's getting used to it, but he can get a bit grumpy,” she said.

“And a few of the residents don't understand why Sammy is not allowed in at the moment.

“But I tell them the time will come when he can come in again.

“He is still happy to sit in his basket and look through the window.

“And it gives us pleasure to see the residents happy.

“They just love it when the animals come to visit.”