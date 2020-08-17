Growth plan looked at again, Fraser St parking up for consideration

Greater Shepparton City Council will again attempt to adopt the 2050 Shepparton and Mooroopna Regional City Growth Plan at the ordinary council meeting today, August 18.

The growth plan was "laid on the table" at the July meeting — due to councillors requesting more information regarding zoning land east of Doyles Rd.

Despite 11 of 37 submissions requesting that the land not remain agricultural, and the one-month delay, the 2050 plan has not been altered and lists the area as agricultural.

According to the plan, the area was subject to overland flooding and also had landholders with high water irrigation usage.

Overall, the 2050 plan will allow further residential development in Kialla and Shepparton North (west of Grahamvale Rd), plus industrial development on Mooroopna's outskirts, Lemons and Shepparton North (north of Wanganui Rd).

The plan also lists the Shepparton Airport as a space for future residential development and potential relocation.

Other agenda items for the meeting include adopting the Congupna Recreation Reserve Master Plan and awarding a $656,000 contract for repairs to the Shepparton Saleyards.

Still paid parking

The Fraser St (West Wall Car Park) will remain as timed paid parking if approved by council at Tuesday's meeting.

The agenda said council would not financially benefit from including the car park in its off-street parking policy.

“Given the current high utilisation rate already evident, any change would not provide any direct economic benefit.”

The agenda also said the car park was classified as on-street, therefore negating an opportunity to include it in council's off-street parking policy.