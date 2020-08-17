News

Growth plan looked at again, Fraser St parking up for consideration

By James Bennett

Land south of River Rd, Kialla, has been listed by Greater Shepparton City Council as future residential land.

1 of 1

Greater Shepparton City Council will again attempt to adopt the 2050 Shepparton and Mooroopna Regional City Growth Plan at the ordinary council meeting today, August 18.

The growth plan was "laid on the table" at the July meeting — due to councillors requesting more information regarding zoning land east of Doyles Rd.

Despite 11 of 37 submissions requesting that the land not remain agricultural, and the one-month delay, the 2050 plan has not been altered and lists the area as agricultural.

According to the plan, the area was subject to overland flooding and also had landholders with high water irrigation usage.

Overall, the 2050 plan will allow further residential development in Kialla and Shepparton North (west of Grahamvale Rd), plus industrial development on Mooroopna's outskirts, Lemons and Shepparton North (north of Wanganui Rd).

The plan also lists the Shepparton Airport as a space for future residential development and potential relocation.

Other agenda items for the meeting include adopting the Congupna Recreation Reserve Master Plan and awarding a $656,000 contract for repairs to the Shepparton Saleyards.

Still paid parking

The Fraser St (West Wall Car Park) will remain as timed paid parking if approved by council at Tuesday's meeting.

The agenda said council would not financially benefit from including the car park in its off-street parking policy.

“Given the current high utilisation rate already evident, any change would not provide any direct economic benefit.”

The agenda also said the car park was classified as on-street, therefore negating an opportunity to include it in council's off-street parking policy.

Latest articles

News

Alternative proteins present new opportunity, says NSW Farmers

Greater involvement in the alternative proteins space is a growth opportunity for the agriculture industry, according to NSW Farmers. The farm lobby group says more engagement in the space would also ensure traditional and alternative proteins are...

Country News
News

Peter Greenham dies

The founder of the Greenham Group of meat processing companies, Peter Greenham, has died. The family announced the death of Mr Greenham in Melbourne on Sunday, August 16 at the age of 83. His passing was marked by staff at the Tongala Greenham...

Geoff Adams
News

National farm dog challenge kicks off today

The 2020 Cobber Challenge starts today, with 12 dogs from around the country competing to win the title of Australia’s hardest working dog. Over three weeks, the dogs will wear GPS collars tracking how fast, how far and how long they work...

Jamie Salter

MOST POPULAR

News

Police confirm fatality following crash on Goulburn Valley Hwy

The Goulburn Valley Hwy is closed in both directions between Balaclava Rd and Graham St following a serious collision earlier this morning. Motorists should use Doyles Rd to avoid the closure. Emergency services are currently on scene. More to come

Liz Mellino
Virus updates

Greater Shepparton records four active cases, GV Health inpatient dies

Greater Shepparton has reported another four active cases of COVID-19 and an inpatient at Goulburn Valley Health with the virus has died.

Madi Chwasta
News

Shepparton family shares its pain in losing son

Shepparton’s Hunter Boyle was a bright, energetic young boy who had his whole life ahead of him.

Liz Mellino