Eliott’s Wednesday performance

Up-and-coming Cobram singer Charlotte Gemmill — aka Eliott — is taking centre stage this Wednesday night as part of YouTube Music Sessions.

In collaboration with ARIA, the young singer will be the support act to Aussie icon Paul Kelly.

In a promotional video she said "new acts come from doing support shows; which has been hard at the moment''.

Tune into the ARIA YouTube channel at 7pm this Wednesday: https://www.youtube.com/user/TheARIAOfficial

30 strong years

Congratulations to Sue and Steven Trevaskis for their 30th wedding anniversary today.

The couple tied the knot at Wesley Uniting Church on August 18, 1990.

They would normally celebrate at the Sherbourne Terrace — however with all the COVID-19 restrictions going on, Mrs Trevaskis said “this year the children can organise dinner”.