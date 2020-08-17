Spinks says she’ll bring a new voice to council

Sam Spinks says she'll be community-focused if elected to Greater Shepparton City Council in the October election.

The mother-of-two has lived in Shepparton for the past six years, however has always had family living in the area.

Tasked with heading community engagement at Primary Care Connect, the 31-year-old said her main focus was to ensure the people were always heard by a range of voices on the council.

“I spent a lot of time when I was studying looking at all these incredible things local councils were doing around the world,” she said.

“I think that we can do that here, and we should be doing that here, and leading the way in a bunch of different ways.

“So when we look at housing, food security and parks, there are all these wonderful ideas and passionate people in our community that want to do great things.

“And I think we need to focus on looking after our people first, because then all of the other amazing growth comes from having people who feel safe, secure and heard.”

At this stage Miss Spinks is the only candidate to be endorsed by a major political party: The Greens.

However, Miss Spinks said a vote for her was a vote for the person, not the party.

“It just means The Greens support me as a candidate,” she said.

“I will sit on council as Sam Spinks. People are voting for me: Shepp local, young mum and community worker.”

● Victorian council elections will be held in October via postal ballot. Voting enrolment closes on Friday, August 28, visit: vec.vic.gov.au/enrolment