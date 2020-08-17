Average August rainfall is in sight

Gardens around Shepparton received a watering last week as the Bureau of Meteorology says the region is already just shy of its average August rainfall.

Last week 21.8 mm was recorded at Shepparton Airport, which included 3.2 mm of Wednesday followed up with a combined 17.6 mm on Friday and Saturday.

It brings the August total so far to 44.6 mm of rain for Shepparton. The August average is 45.1 mm.

Exactly 20 mm of rain was recorded at Mooroopna as a bulk of the rain fell on Friday and Saturday with 14.8.

About 3 mm of rain would need to fall for the rest of the month for Mooroopna to reach its August average of 48.2 mm.

But further west in Tatura, the BOM reported the town received significantly less rain.

According to data collected from Tatura Institute for Sustainable Agriculture, 8.2 mm of rain fell last week.

This brings the monthly total to 35,6 mm; Tatura's August average is 46.6 mm.

BOM is predicting showers throughout the week for Shepparton and Tatura including the possibility of up to 8 mm on Wednesday.

● The News did not have Sunday's rainfall data at the time of going to print.