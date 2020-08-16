Calls to delay local government elections

Two Goulburn Valley councils believe the October elections should be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The mayors of Strathbogie Shire and Moira Shire said COVID-19 was "creating barriers" for all candidates to campaign safely and fairly if restrictions — specifically stay-at-home orders — were still in place.

Greater Shepparton City Council did not reveal any stance on whether the elections should go ahead or be postponed, but said the timing was "a matter for the state government to consider".

However, one Shepparton councillor told The News that COVID-19 restrictions would not allow candidates to attend town hall meetings and participate in door-knocking.

The Municipal Association of Victoria called for a deferment in July, siting the NSW government's decision to postpone its local government elections until September 2021.

The Age reported last week it was "most likely" the elections would be postponed.

Moira Shire Mayor Libro Mustica said an important element of Australia's democracy was standing for public office, and it would be hard for people to stand in the current climate.

“Councillors were surveyed on this question in the early days of COVID-19 and there was a pretty general view that elections should be delayed as has occurred in NSW,” Cr Mustica said.

“One of the very important elements of our democracy is the opportunity to stand for public office.

“You would have to think that with the way COVID-19 has taken hold of our daily life many potential candidates would have more pressing family, employment and business matters on their mind than running for council.

“We should be doing everything we can to attract interest in council elections, and it’s hard to see how that can happen with the current pandemic restrictions.”

Strathbogie Shire Mayor Amanda McClaren said if the elections went ahead as scheduled it would be a particular disadvantage for women candidates.

“I personally believe women will be even further challenged as many are balancing home schooling, work commitments and running for election,” she said.

“This is important because diversity on council contributes to better decision-making.”

Cr McClaren said restrictions created significant barriers including not being able to "engage openly, honestly and in a face-to-face capacity".



“Our community should be able to focus on their families, friends, health and care at this time.



“Council is writing to the Minister for Local Government calling for a deferral to this October’s elections."

In NSW, the postponement means councillors would have served a five-year term at the time of the September 2021 elections.

However, following the election all councillors will sit for a three-year term.