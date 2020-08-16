Strathmerton man allegedly caught drink driving

A 35-year-old Strathmerton man was allegedly caught speeding and drink driving along the Murray Valley Highway on Saturday afternoon.

Wangaratta highway patrol pulled the man over about 12.35 pm for allegedly driving at 151 km/h in a 100 km/h zone

He underwent a preliminary breath test and was taken to a local police station where he returned an alleged reading of 0.110 on an evidentiary test.

His licence was suspended and his car was impounded at a cost of $1105.

The man is expected to appear in court on a later date.