Warming donation for dialysis patients

For the past decade, patients at GV Health’s Dialysis Unit have been kept snuggly and warm thanks to the Goulburn Valley Quilters.

GV Quilters Vice President Gael Thompson said the group was originally approached by the health service to take part in the project.

“They explained what it’s about and how it would benefit patients,” she said.

GV Health Dialysis Unit Associate Nurse Unit Manager Febin Poulose said the machines used for treatment dropped patients’ body temperatures.

“So they do feel the cold,” he said.

Patients who are on dialysis must receive treatment on a regular basis and Ms Thompson said each patient selected their very own blanket to keep as their own.

“(The blankets) stay at the hospital and they use it every time they come in,” she said.

“If they are lucky enough to get a transplant then they can take it home with them.

“Or if the patient does pass away then we give it to their families to keep.”

GV Health Foundation Director Carmel Johnson said the health service was humbled by the wonderful partnership with GV Quilters.

“It has enabled us, over the past 10 years, for each patient to receive a quilt which provides great comfort and warmth when they spend so much time here,” she said.

“We would like to extend our appreciation and gratitude to the GV Quilters for their tremendous support.”

Ms Thompson estimated the group had supplied more than 100 quilts over the years, simply donating them when there was a need.