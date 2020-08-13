News

East of Doyles Rd should be zoned residential not agricultural, landholder says

By James Bennett

Brendan Lott says he might have the option to sub-divide his land if council zones it as residential.

Brendan Lott is worried Greater Shepparton City Council has ignored landholders’ requests not to zone land east of Doyles Rd as agricultural on the 2050 Shepparton and Mooroopna Growth Plan.

The New Dookie Rd resident said the 2050 plan lists his area as agricultural but argued council was told by landholders at a community consultation meeting they didn't want the land to be zoned as agricultural.

The land in question is east of Doyles Rd, north of Benalla Rd, west of Central Ave, south of the railway tracks — which also encompasses Dobson Estate.

The News understands the 2050 plan has only a small parcel of land north of New Dookie Rd as ‘future industrial'.

However the plan went on to say the surrounding area was "not suitable for residential or industrial" and should remain as agricultural land.

At the July ordinary council meeting the 2050 plan was delayed, with councillors arguing more investigation and consultation was needed. The plan will be voted on again at Tuesday's monthly meeting.

Mr Lott said he wanted the land to be zoned as residential and admitted he knew other landholders that wanted the land as either residential or industrial.

Mr Lott argued residential would create better growth for the entire region rather than council's preferred option for Shepparton to become a north-south city.

The 2050 plan allows for residential growth north of Ford Rd (west of Grahamvale Rd) and near River Rd in Kialla, however it doesn't exclusively extend residential growth east of Doyles Rd.

Mr Lott said by allowing for there to be residential land it would attract more families to the area as it's a "stone's throw away" from the new super school.

“From my perspective it's in my best interest if it gets developed but council is hell bent on doing nothing; that's what concerns me,” he said.

“On New Dookie Rd we have town water, natural gas we have got sewerage but on the other side of Doyles Rd there is (a) waste pump station and another near Old Dookie Rd.

“I might not agree if they zoned it industrial but it's better than nothing.

“When there was consultation I can say there wasn't a farmer that said they could make a living off the block sizes that we've got which is why they've got to make the land either residential or industrial.

“You can't make a living off 20 to 30 acres of land but the (Shepparton East Agricultural Land Use Options study) says you can if you grow lettuce or zucchini.”

Mr Lott said he owns 25 acres of land and it is used for a small head of cattle.

During the recent council meeting Deputy Mayor Dinny Adem said there had not been enough consideration of how council would zone the area.

He said the reason to delay adopting the plan was to allow more time for council staff to investigate the area.

“We’ve been told by different organisations and consultants that land to the east of Shepparton, especially Doyles Rd, is prime agricultural land,” Cr Adem said in July.

“And yes, it is, there’s no doubt about that. It’s no different to the land north or south or even in the Lemnos area.

“There has already been a development out there and that land is no more or no less variable than the land we’re talking about opposite Doyles Rd.

“Yet all the services that connect and assist developments are right there: sewage, gas and so-on.”

In a statement provided to the News council said, "Council officers are working with councillors to address the concerns raised.”

