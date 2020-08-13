Shepparton cafes, pubs and restaurants return to takeaway

Up until August 6, The Peppermill Inn thrived as one of Shepparton’s venues benefitting from a healthy stream of customers coming through its doors.

But due to stage three COVID-19 restrictions, like all other locales, it has been forced back into takeaway-only service.

“It is what it is; the government has given us a directive that we have to follow for the safety of the community,” bar manager Mick O’Rourke said.

“It is hard at the moment; a lot of people are scared to come out and get takeaway. Luckily, we have the motel next door, so we do alright in that respect.”

Despite circumstances, Mr O’Rourke remained fixated on the positives.

“It works both ways,” he said.

“We do have the opportunity to address things around the pub which we wouldn’t usually get to do because it would be too busy.

“Also, the staff get to come in and get their minds off being at home, and the customers can come and pick their takeaway up and have a chat.

“If we look after our customers now, they will be the ones looking after us when we return to some form of normality.”

With COVID-19 restrictions forcing venues to comply with stage three regulations, Shepparton restaurants and cafes have been forced to return to takeaway-only service.

Below is a list of Shepparton and district eateries that will be open for takeaway:

The Aussie Hotel, Shepparton

Opening hours: Sunday-Thursday 4.30 pm-8 pm; Friday and Saturday 4.30 pm-8.30 pm.

Details: Takeaway only.

Contact: 5821 4011.

Bank Street Wood Fired Pizza & Gardens, Avenel

Opening hours: Thursday-Sunday 5 pm-8 pm.

Details: Takeaway only.

Contact: 5796 2522.

Belcibo & Co, Shepparton

Opening hours: Wednesday, Thursday, Sunday 7 am-3 pm; Friday and Saturday 7 am-8 pm.

Details: Takeaway breakfast and lunch, with takeaway dinner available on Friday and Saturday (orders to be placed by 7.30 pm).

Contact: 0411 878 378.

Bicaro’s Ristorante, Shepparton

Opening hours: Tuesday-Thursday 5 pm-9 pm; Friday-Saturday 5 pm-10 pm.

Details: Pick-up only, orders and payment will only be taken over the phone.

Contact: 5831 8880.

Bill & Beat’s, Mooroopna

Opening hours: Monday to Friday 7 am-1 pm; Saturday and Sunday 8 am-1 pm.

Details: Takeaway only.

Contact: 5825 3695.

The Butter Factory Cafe, Shepparton

Opening hours: Monday-Friday 5.30 am-2 pm; Saturday and Sunday 7 am-2 pm.

Details: Takeaway only.

Contact: 5858 4180.

Casablanca Pizza and Pasta, Shepparton

Opening hours: Tuesday-Sunday 5 pm-10.30 pm.

Details: Takeaway and delivery available, customers to place their masks on when receiving their orders.

Contact: 5821 1115.

Cellar 47, Shepparton

Opening hours: Monday-Saturday 5.30 pm-8 pm.

Details: Takeaway and delivery available.

Contact: 5831 1882.

The Deck, Shepparton

Opening hours: Wednesday-Saturday 4 pm-8 pm.

Details: Takeaway and delivery available.

Contact: 5821 9986.

Degani Riverside Plaza, Kialla

Opening hours: Monday-Friday 7 am-8 pm; Saturday-Sunday 8 am-8 pm.

Details: Takeaway and free delivery via app or call.

Contact: 5823 5630.

Enzo’s Burgers, Shepparton

Opening hours: Sunday-Thursday 11 am-9 pm; Friday and Saturday 11 am-10 pm.

Details: Takeaway and delivery available.

Contact: 5891 2488.

Europa Deli Cafe, Shepparton

Opening hours: Monday-Friday 7.30 am-5 pm; Saturday and Sunday 7.30 am-2.30 pm.

Details: Takeaway only.

Contact: 5831 3109.

The Food Store, Shepparton

Opening hours: Monday-Saturday 7.30 am-11 am (breakfast), 11.30 am-2 pm (lunch), 5 pm-8 pm (Thursday-Saturday only).

Details: Takeaway and delivery available, pre-ordering preferred for breakfast and lunch.

Contact: 0431 171 405.

Gino’s Pasta and Pizza, Shepparton

Opening hours: Monday-Sunday 4.30 pm-late.

Details: Takeaway and delivery available.

Contact: 5831 5822.

Gladstone Hotel, Dookie

Opening hours: Tuesday-Thursday 4 pm-8.30 pm; Friday-Sunday 12 pm-8.30 pm.

Details: Takeaway available, as well as delivery to nearby locations.

Contact: 5828 6237.

GV Hotel, Shepparton

Opening hours: Monday-Sunday, lunch from 11 am-2.30 pm, dinner 5 pm-8.30 pm.

Details: Drive through and walk-in pick-up only.

Contact: 5821 9822.

Lala's Lunchbar, Shepparton

Opening hours: Monday and Tuesday 8 am-3 pm; Wednesday-Friday 10 am-7.30 pm.

Details: Takeaway only, closed weekends and Monday-Friday between 3 pm-5 pm.

Contact: 0413 664 677.

Lemon Tree Cafe, Shepparton

Opening hours: Monday-Sunday 5 am-3 pm.

Details: Takeaway and contactless delivery available.

Contact: 5822 2300.

Little Lipari, Shepparton

Opening hours: Monday-Saturday 7.30 am-7.30 pm.

Details: Takeaway available.

Contact: 0407 501 497.

Lutfiyes Shish Kebab, Shepparton

Opening hours: Monday-Friday 10 am-4 pm.

Details: Takeaway only.

Contact: 0413 897 209.

Mario’s Pizza and Pasta, Mooroopna

Opening hours: Tuesday and Wednesday 5 pm-8.30 pm; Thursday 5 pm-9 pm; Friday and Saturday 5 pm-10 pm; Sunday 5 pm-8.30 pm.

Details: Takeaway and delivery available.

Contact: 5821 4402.

Mooroopna Pizzeria, Mooroopna

Opening hours: Tuesday-Saturday 4 pm-8 pm.

Details: Takeaway and delivery available.

Contact: 5825 5003.

Mustafa’s Kebabs, Shepparton

Opening hours: Monday-Thursday and Sunday 10 am-9.30 pm; Friday and Saturday 10 am-10 pm.

Details: Takeaway and delivery available.

Bookings: 5831 5799.

Mustafa’s Gozleme, Shepparton

Opening hours: Monday-Sunday 10 am-9 pm.

Details: Takeaway only.

Contact: 5832 6016.

Noble Monks, Shepparton

Opening hours: Tuesday-Sunday 8 am-2 pm.

Details: Takeaway and delivery available, open for dinner Thursday-Saturday from 5 pm-8 pm.

Contact: 5831 1607.

Overlander Hotel, Shepparton

Opening hours: Monday-Saturday 11 am-2.30 pm, and 5.30 pm-8.30 pm.

Details: Takeaway and delivery available.

Contact: 5821 5622.

Parklake Restaurant, Shepparton

Opening hours: Monday-Saturday 5 pm-9 pm.

Details: Takeaway only.

Contact: 5821 5822.

Peppermill Inn, Kialla

Opening hours: Monday-Sunday 5 pm-8.30 pm.

Details: Takeaway only, last orders before 8.15 pm.

Contact: 5823 1800.

Shepparton Brewery, Shepparton

Opening hours: Friday and Saturday 5 pm-7.30 pm.

Details: Takeaway only.

Contact: 5821 9776.

Sherbourne Terrace Hotel, Shepparton

Opening hours: Monday-Sunday 5.30 pm-8.30 pm.

Details: Takeaway and delivery available.

Contact: 5821 4977.

Stanley’s Cafe, Shepparton

Opening hours: Monday-Friday 7.30 am-3 pm.

Details: Takeaway only.

Contact: 0412 432 989.

The Teller Restaurant, Shepparton

Opening hours: Tuesday-Saturday 5 pm-8 pm.

Details: Takeaway and delivery available.

Contact: 0431 171 405.

Terminus Hotel, Shepparton

Opening hours: Wednesday-Monday 5 pm-8.30 pm.

Details: Drive-through pick-up available, and delivery Thursday-Saturday.

Contact: 5821 2147.

Thai Orchid, Shepparton

Opening hours: Tuesday-Thursday and Sundays 5 pm-8 pm; Friday and Saturday 5 pm-8.30 pm.

Details: Takeaway only.

Contact: 5831 3477.