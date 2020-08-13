Precautions ensuring travelling healthcare workers are COVID-19-safe: GV Health

Goulburn Valley Health has a number of protocols in place to ensure the "small number" of medical staff working between Shepparton and Melbourne were unlikely to have or spread COVID-19.

People and culture executive director Stacey Weeks said medical staff working in Melbourne, such as locum doctors, had to complete a risk assessment before travelling to Shepparton.

She said the assessment involved questions to detect whether the worker was at risk of having or spreading COVID-19.

“There are a small number of medical staff who attend work at GV Health that also work in Melbourne health services,” Ms Weeks said.

“In these cases the medical staff have been required to complete a risk assessment prior to travel.

“Where a risk of the medical staff member attending GV Health is identified, alternative arrangements are considered to ensure service delivery can be maintained.”

The Department of Health and Human Services also requires junior doctors to get tested for COVID-19 before rotating to regional hospitals.

“Junior doctors who have just rotated to GV Health from a Melbourne hospital have all been tested for COVID and have all returned negative results,” she said.

In addition, Ms Weeks said all healthcare workers are temperature tested before each shift and wear personal protective equipment while working, and have been urged to stay home if they show any COVID-19 symptoms.

“All staff undergo screening and temperature checking before commencing work each time they attend any GV Health site,” she said.

“All healthcare workers are provided with the necessary Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to undertake their important work and are educated in how to wear it appropriately and remove it appropriately.

“Communication has consistently been provided to GV Health staff through the COVID-19 pandemic that they should not attend work if they have any symptoms of COVID-19 and they should be tested immediately.”

Ms Weeks said all healthcare workers in regional Victoria were under stage three restrictions, and should only be leaving their homes for work, shopping for essential items, to seek medical care or to exercise.