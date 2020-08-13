Shepparton GOTAFE students have been melting metal and making medals for a great cause.

GOTAFE second year Certificate III Art and Design students have joined the worldwide Hand Medal Project which involves artists and jewellers crafting handmade medals to honour and give thanks to the service and sacrifice of healthcare workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

GOTAFE Visual Art and Design trainer Jan Donaldson has been leading the project and said the initiative helped hone the students’ design skills while giving them a task with incredible purpose and importance.

“As artists I thought it was our duty and responsibility to participate and respond to this worthy cause,” Ms Donaldson said.

“It's important as artists to have a voice and contribute to our community and culture in this way,” she said.

The latest round of COVID-19 restrictions requires students to learn remotely but that hasn't stopped the students taking part in the project.

Ms Donaldson said she leant the students a range of equipment and supplies to ensure they could continue to take part in the initiative from home.

“The students were really keen to take part in the project and they have really embraced this beautiful sentiment,” she said.

“Because they are all handmade each medal will have individual attributes and character,” she said.

The students are hoping to make dozens of medals over the next couple of months and will distribute them to healthcare heroes later this year.

More local news

Drum to stay away from Canberra

Masks for all - donation helps keep homeless safe