Sutton confirms council re-election candidacy

Shelley Sutton has announced she's seeking another term on Greater Shepparton City Council.

Cr Sutton joined Mayor Seema Abdullah in confirming her candidacy for the October elections this week.

She is the fifth current councillor to seek re-election.

The former deputy mayor told the News council had started many projects she would like to see completed.

“The parking in the CBD is high on my list,” she said.

“There's also other things such as homelessness and overall expansion of Shepparton; there's lots of building happening around the region.

“It's things like the new school, that's exciting, and SAM will be lovely when completed, so there are a few things I'd like to see completed.

Cr Sutton was elected to council in 2016 and served for 12 months as deputy mayor in 2018-19.

Crs Chris Hazelman, Dennis Patterson and Les Oroszvary all remain undecided.

Crs Fern Summer, Kim O'Keeffe and Dinny Adem are also running for re-election.

Cr Bruce Giovanetti is the only councillor so far to announce he would not seek re-election in October.