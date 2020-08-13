News

Sutton confirms council re-election candidacy

By James Bennett

Greater Shepparton City councillor Shelley Sutton is seeking re-election in October.

1 of 1

Shelley Sutton has announced she's seeking another term on Greater Shepparton City Council.

Cr Sutton joined Mayor Seema Abdullah in confirming her candidacy for the October elections this week.

She is the fifth current councillor to seek re-election.

The former deputy mayor told the News council had started many projects she would like to see completed.

“The parking in the CBD is high on my list,” she said.

“There's also other things such as homelessness and overall expansion of Shepparton; there's lots of building happening around the region.

“It's things like the new school, that's exciting, and SAM will be lovely when completed, so there are a few things I'd like to see completed.

Cr Sutton was elected to council in 2016 and served for 12 months as deputy mayor in 2018-19.

Crs Chris Hazelman, Dennis Patterson and Les Oroszvary all remain undecided.

Crs Fern Summer, Kim O'Keeffe and Dinny Adem are also running for re-election.

Cr Bruce Giovanetti is the only councillor so far to announce he would not seek re-election in October.

Latest articles

Horse Racing

Key gear change for Kisukano at Eagle Farm

Toowoomba trainer Michael Nolan has worked hard to improve the barrier manners of Kisukano ahead of her upcoming Eagle Farm assignment.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Peters’ powerful spring attack kicks off

Prominent West Australian owner Bob Peters has taken a fresh approach to the spring carnival as he bids to raid the coffers of some of Victoria’s biggest races.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Carnival contenders step out for O’Shea

A period of rebuilding has laid the foundations for John O’Shea to have a strong spring carnival presence and potentially unearth his next headline horse.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Virus updates

Two Shepparton workers test positive for COVID-19

A staff member at First Choice Liquor Shepparton and another at Shepparton Retirement Villages have tested positive for COVID-19.

Spencer Fowler Steen
News

Three new COVID-19 cases recorded in Greater Shepparton

Greater Shepparton has seven active cases of COVID-19. The increase in active cases comes as Victoria recorded 466 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. The overall total has increased by 416 with 50 cases being reclassified, mostly due to duplication...

Shepparton News
Virus updates

Greater Shepparton records four active cases, GV Health inpatient dies

Greater Shepparton has reported another four active cases of COVID-19 and an inpatient at Goulburn Valley Health with the virus has died.

Madi Chwasta