Tree-lined avenue marks 75 years of sacrifice and love

Remembering Fen Woodburn and The Calder Woodburn Memorial Avenue

By Jan Sinclair Braham

This Saturday marks the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II on Victory in the Pacific (VP) Day, the 15th of August, 1945.

As we commemorate Australia’s war effort and reflect on the three quarters of a century which has passed since then, this week provides an opportunity to contemplate and appreciate our local living memorial, The Calder Woodburn Memorial Avenue.

The story of the Calder Woodburn Memorial Avenue provides an insight into the work of a man whose vision for a unique memorial grew from his grief and his love for the Australian landscape.

Who was Calder Woodburn and why is there a memorial avenue named after him?

Calder Fenton Woodburn was born in Gunnedah, New South Wales, where his parents ran a Merino and cattle property.

James Louis Fenton Woodburn and Kathleen Woodburn met while studying at the University of Melbourne.

Kathleen was a naturalist who travelled widely, collecting specimens for Melbourne University. Their three children were raised on the farm.

When the Woodburn family moved to Black Rock, Melbourne, Calder attended Brighton Grammar School and became a cadet.

His parents purchased two properties on the same road in Arcadia, for Calder and his brother Jack. Fen began to develop them into wool, fat lamb and cattle properties.

After leaving school Calder Woodburn studied at the Dookie Agricultural College, where he graduated in 1936.

Calder grew crops and bred sheep in Arcadia and continued his love of rifle shooting as a member of the Shepparton Rifle Club. He also worked as a clerk in Melbourne.

After enlisting in the RAAF in 1940, Calder Woodburn trained in New South Wales and Canada under the Empire Air Training Scheme, before being stationed to a new Hampden Bomber Squadron in England in 1941.

On the 2nd of April, 1942 Sergeant Calder Woodburn was Flight Observer aboard Hampden P5325, with an all-Australian crew.

Their flight did not return from a mine-laying mission over the German-occupied French coastline. News of Calder’s disappearance, and presumed death, was reported in The Argus that week.

After experimenting with the planting of a variety of tree species on the family property Fen Woodburn proposed a plan to the Country Roads Board in 1943 to plant an avenue of trees to honour his son.

He wanted to start planting after the war ended and began working with officers of the CRB and Forestry Commission.

Mr Woodburn proposed to plant a dual row of trees on either side of the highway, between the existing trees.

Species of Eucalypt and Corymbia which were suited to the sites were chosen in conjunction with the other agencies. Fen Woodburn paid for the trees and planted them himself.

JLF Woodburn began the planting of 145 trees in June, 1945, south of the Seven Creeks.

The road was a stock route, so tree guards were supplied by the Shire of Shepparton. Students from the Kialla West Primary School watered the nearby trees using water from the channel.

Further planting followed, with 1406 trees planted by 1946.

The Calder Woodburn Memorial Avenue was officially named, and with the addition of further trees by 1949, the avenue numbered 2400 trees.

Relatives of local fallen soldiers, sailors and airmen were invited to supply names to the Shepparton RSL and name plates for the trees were developed.

Some families assisted Fen to plant a tree or place the name plate in position for their family member.

The Calder Woodburn Memorial Avenue is dedicated to all who served from the Shepparton and district area.

This unique living memorial is significant in many ways. It comprises Australian native trees planted in dual rows in a zig-zag pattern at uniform distances.

The Calder Woodburn Memorial Avenue runs for 20 km between the Seven Creeks and the Murchison-Euroa turn-off on the now Goulburn Valley Highway, making it the longest native memorial avenue in Victoria.

Fen Woodburn planned the memorial and planted the trees in the avenue over four years. It is heritage listed by the National Trust of Australia, Victoria.

The Calder Woodburn Memorial Avenue is significant for its aesthetic, historical and social importance.

Since 1949 the trees have grown to maturity, forming a stunning avenue and dominating the landscape along the highway for a considerable distance.

They have stood for 74 years as a striking reminder, for all who use or live alongside the highway, of the service of local people in World War II.

Over time, some trees have died or were removed during the creation of a dual road.

The Goulburn Valley Environment Group and other community organisations have contributed over the years to the replanting of some trees lost to natural causes, road works and accidents.

Name plates disappeared from many trees. As part of the Australia Remembers 50 Years celebrations in 1995, a memorial monument was erected at a roadside picnic stop near the Woodburn properties.

An opening ceremony officiated by the Shepparton RSL, local government and heritage organisations was held at that site.

This stunning monument features an explanation of the Calder Woodburn Memorial Avenue and the names of all fallen local men who enlisted in the Shepparton area in each of the services.

The monument was relocated to the Calder Woodburn Rest Area when the highway was duplicated, and a second commemoration ceremony was conducted.

The Calder Woodburn Memorial Avenue Advisory Committee was established in 2016 to bring together local government areas, roads bodies, the RSL, heritage agencies and community representatives with a view to overseeing the preservation of the avenue.

Plans for the development of signage at the rest area, the development of a leaflet to communicate with landholders along the avenue and some landscaping at the rest area have resulted due to the work of the advisory body.

Fen Woodburn’s legacy lives today as a magnificent memorial to his son Calder, and all who enlisted and served in World War II from the Shepparton area. We acknowledge and laud Fen Woodburn for his vision and hard work in creating this unique memorial which is an enduring aspect of our local landscape.

● Jan Sinclair Braham is a member of the Goulburn Valley Writers’ Group, a researcher into the story of the avenue and community member of the Calder Woodburn Memorial Avenue Advisory Committee.

Research into the story of the Calder Woodburn Memorial Avenue has been assisted by the Shepparton RSL, local families, relatives of the servicemen, and historical societies in Victoria and New South Wales. Further contributions are welcome, to continue to collate material to tell this story. If you have information, stories or photographs about the Calder Woodburn Memorial Avenue, the Woodburn family, the care of the avenue over time or of the local men who are commemorated please contact the author at [email protected]