Uniting moves headquarters to Shepparton Uniting Church buildings

Uniting has recently moved its offices from Wyndham St to the Shepparton Uniting Church buildings.

The local community service organisation had been based at its previous headquarters for the past eight years.

“We have moved to the Fryers St site to further strengthen our existing collegial relationship with our Uniting church members in Shepparton,” Uniting resilient communities programs manager Sara Noori said.

“It’s a new building and offers an open-plan office space for staff to work together, with an opportunity to touch base with our church members.

“We feel honoured to be given this space to work from and are grateful for all the opportunities that it will continue to present as offshoots of this move.”

Shepparton Uniting Church minister Reverend Loni Vaitohi said the move was "awesome".

“Uniting is an agency of the Uniting church,” he said.

“To be seen to be physically together in one place is a fantastic and powerful symbol for the community.

“We hope this will build up the profile of both the church and the agency, and make both even more accessible to the community.”

But while Uniting's address might have changed, Ms Noori emphasised its wide range of services would remain the same.

“None of our services will be changing, as our Settlement Hub remains at Maude St,” she said.