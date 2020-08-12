News

New landmark for Mooroopna

By Spencer Fowler Steen

Full of life: Mooroopna artist Diane Langton painted an impression of what Mooroopna's new giant tree will look like.

1 of 1

Mooroopna will soon have a new landmark in the middle of town.

It's a giant tree sculpture made from scrap metal, representing everything Mooroopna is best known for.

Former president of Mooroopna Rotary Club Belinda Brown said she came up with the idea a couple of years ago, inspired by a scrap metal sculpture made by artist Andrew Whitehead.

“I thought it would be great to have something uniquely Mooroopna,” she said.

“Shepparton has the cows, and there's the silo art in Dookie.

“I imagined a huge tree sprouting everything Mooroopna is known for: crops, fruit, farm animals, native Australian animals, service club and sporting club logos.”

Rotary Club member and artist Diane Langton painted an impression of Ms Brown's idea, and now Mooroopna engineer Anthony Sibio is fabricating the parts.

Once finished, the sculpture will stand around three metres tall and four metres wide — made from steel and covered in all sorts of rusty implements.

It is being made in consultation with the Yorta Yorta and Bangerang people and is expected to be complete by early 2021 following further community consultation.

The sculpture will be situated in Mooroopna's main strip as part of the Greater Shepparton City Council's Mooroopna stage three beautification project.

Mr Whitehead has even constructed a scrap metal platypus working with indigenous Bangerang artist Kevin Atkinson, who provided a reference image for the sculpture.

Ms Brown said people would be able to purchase laser-cut bark specially designed with names of their choosing, as well as leaves and pavers beneath the tree.

“People can own parts of the tree which will be there for ever — it'll be part of history,” she said.

“it's so exciting, it'll be so spectacular and something happy and positive in these times.”

Latest articles

News

New case of COVID-19 recorded in Campaspe

CAMPASPE Shire has recorded a new case of COVID-19, bringing the number of active cases to two. It’s one of 410 new cases in Victoria since yesterday. There have been 21 deaths from COVID-19 since yesterday, 16 are linked to known outbreaks at...

Anna McGuinness
Virus updates

Greater Shepparton records four active cases, GV Health inpatient dies

Greater Shepparton has reported another four active cases of COVID-19 and an inpatient at Goulburn Valley Health with the virus has died.

Madi Chwasta
Virus updates

Aquamoves staff member tests positive for COVID-19

An Aquamoves staff member has tested positive for COVID-19.

Madi Chwasta

MOST POPULAR

Virus updates

Two Shepparton workers test positive for COVID-19

A staff member at First Choice Liquor Shepparton and another at Shepparton Retirement Villages have tested positive for COVID-19.

Spencer Fowler Steen
News

Three new COVID-19 cases recorded in Greater Shepparton

Greater Shepparton has seven active cases of COVID-19. The increase in active cases comes as Victoria recorded 466 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. The overall total has increased by 416 with 50 cases being reclassified, mostly due to duplication...

Shepparton News
Virus updates

Greater Shepparton reports three new active COVID-19 cases

Greater Shepparton has recorded three new active cases of COVID-19, taking the region’s total to 12.

Madi Chwasta