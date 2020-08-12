New landmark for Mooroopna

Mooroopna will soon have a new landmark in the middle of town.

It's a giant tree sculpture made from scrap metal, representing everything Mooroopna is best known for.

Former president of Mooroopna Rotary Club Belinda Brown said she came up with the idea a couple of years ago, inspired by a scrap metal sculpture made by artist Andrew Whitehead.

“I thought it would be great to have something uniquely Mooroopna,” she said.

“Shepparton has the cows, and there's the silo art in Dookie.

“I imagined a huge tree sprouting everything Mooroopna is known for: crops, fruit, farm animals, native Australian animals, service club and sporting club logos.”

Rotary Club member and artist Diane Langton painted an impression of Ms Brown's idea, and now Mooroopna engineer Anthony Sibio is fabricating the parts.

Once finished, the sculpture will stand around three metres tall and four metres wide — made from steel and covered in all sorts of rusty implements.

It is being made in consultation with the Yorta Yorta and Bangerang people and is expected to be complete by early 2021 following further community consultation.

The sculpture will be situated in Mooroopna's main strip as part of the Greater Shepparton City Council's Mooroopna stage three beautification project.

Mr Whitehead has even constructed a scrap metal platypus working with indigenous Bangerang artist Kevin Atkinson, who provided a reference image for the sculpture.

Ms Brown said people would be able to purchase laser-cut bark specially designed with names of their choosing, as well as leaves and pavers beneath the tree.

“People can own parts of the tree which will be there for ever — it'll be part of history,” she said.

“it's so exciting, it'll be so spectacular and something happy and positive in these times.”