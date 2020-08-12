Grave records Gallipoli soldier

ANZAC Day is cemented into the national consciousness.

The commemoration marks the first day of the Australian landing on the Gallipoli Peninsula in 1915 during World War I.

Although many of the dead are interred in the Gallipoli cemeteries, there are reminders of the fallen in Australian cemeteries.

At Shepparton Public Cemetery there is one such grave, recording the life of Private Edward Geoffrey White.

War records show that Private White enlisted in the Australian Imperial Force in Queensland in 1914.

He died on June 28, 1915 at the age of 22 and is buried at Shell Green Cemetery on the peninsula.

The Shepparton headstone belongs to Private White's mother, Mabelle White, who died in March, 1941.