GV Health pop-up COVID-19 clinic open in Mooroopna today

Goulburn Valley Health will be testing symptomatic members of the community for COVID-19 today in Mooroopna from 10am-3pm.

Location: Mooroopna Education and Activity Centre - MEAC (23 Alexandra Street Mooroopna 3629)

The COVID-19 Testing Clinic at GV Health, Graham Street Shepparton is also open 7 days a week from 8am to 5:30pm.

The testing is only for people showing COVID-19 symptoms, which include fever, chills, cough, sore throat, runny nose and loss of sense of smell — no matter how mild.