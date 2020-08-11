Man capsicum sprayed following incident at Cobram hospital

Man capsicum sprayed

Police officers were called to the Cobram hospital on Sunday, August 9, for a man allegedly causing trouble to staff.

Officers attended about 1 pm and found a man, 27, allegedly causing trouble, intimidating and threatening staff.

Officers tried to negotiate with the man, but were unsuccessful and had to use capsicum spray and physically restrain him.

The man was arrested and charged with numerous offences including threats, assault and assault emergency worker.

He appeared in Wangaratta Magistrates’ Court on Monday, August 10, where he was remanded to appear in Shepparton Magistrates’ Court on August 12.

Police officers and hospital staff sustained minor physical injuries during the incident.

Attempted break-ins

Between July 31 and August 3, an unknown offender attempted to gain access into a number of properties in Cobram.

The offender has used force against a security screen of a Charles St property, causing damage to the door.

Police officers believe the same offender then attempted to force open a glass sliding door at a Karook St industrial property.

No access was gained to either property.

Anyone with information regarding the attempted burglaries is urged to contact the Cobram police station on 5871 1977.

Man charged

A man was arrested and charged after his vehicle was intercepted and searched by Cobram detectives last week.

He was charged with outstanding warrants and possessing a drug of dependence.

The man was remanded to appear in Shepparton Magistrates’ Court at a later date.

Car impounded

A Commodore sedan was impounded by police after it was allegedly used to do burnouts in the Numurkah area last week.

Cobram Highway Patrol members and local police officers impounded the vehicle in Numurkah on August 6.

A Shepparton man, 25, is expected to be charged on summons for traffic-related offences.

Container broken into

Sometime between July 19 and July 30, a shipping container on a rural property in Barmah was broken into and numerous pieces of antique furniture was stolen.

Police allege an unknown offender cut the padlocks to gain access into the container.

Inquiries are continuing into the incident.

Shots fired

Police officers attended an address in Naring on Saturday after receiving reports that a vehicle was allegedly shot at.

No-one was injured during the incident.

Officers from Numurkah and Nathalia assisted Wangaratta Crime Investigation unit to execute a warrant at an address in Naring the following day.

Two men, aged 20 and 50, were arrested and a number of firearms and ammunitions were seized.

Investigations are continuing.

Woman assaulted

About 5 pm on July 28, a woman was assaulted in an unprovoked attack on Tocumwal Rd, Numurkah.

The victim suffered bruising as a result of the attack and was kept under observation at the Numurkah hospital.

Police officers confirmed the suspect was an unknown woman.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact the Numurkah police station on 5862 3311.

Motorbike burnt

Police officers discovered a motorbike on fire in a table drain in Grahamvale early on August 3.

The motorbike, which was located along Grahamvale Rd, has no identifying features but is believed to be an older style Honda.

The fire was extinguished and investigations are continuing.

Car burnt out

A black Mitsubishi sedan was found burnt out in the Numurkah cemetery car park on Sunday.

Members from the Numurkah CFA attended and extinguished the blaze.

A man, 33, has been charged in relation to the incident and is expected to appear in Shepparton Magistrates’ Court at a later date.