News

Shepparton residents call for online learner’s permit test

By Spencer Fowler Steen

Long wait: Shepparton's Kristen and David Doherty are calling for learner's permit tests to go online after their daughter, Gabrielle, was told she'd have to wait a year. Pictured are Kristen and Gabrielle.

1 of 1

Two Shepparton residents have started a petition calling on the Victorian Government to move the learner's permit test online amid worsening delays due to COVID-19.

David and Kristen Doherty's 16-year-old daughter Gabrielle wants to get her learner's permit, but cannot book until early next year due to a "huge backlog" of in-person tests at VicRoads.

Mr Doherty said clocking 120 hours in just 12 months while completing Year 12 before joining the workforce would be tough for Gabrielle.

“It's an archaic way of testing — I think it was the same process when I got my Ls and I’m 41,” he said.

“Every other organisation has adapted to COVID-19 by going online — this is going to put people at a disadvantage.

“In the country it’s really difficult to get to work without a car.”

At the time of publishing, the petition had almost 13,000 supporters in less than 48 hours.

Due to the latest coronavirus restrictions, all light vehicle testing and computer-based licence testing have again been temporarily suspended.

It follows the previous suspension in late March which caused significant delays in driver's licence tests.

In response to whether online testing would become available, a Victorian Government spokesperson said in-person tests were the best way to verify people's identities.

“In-person tests are the best way to ensure integrity and verify the identity of the person taking the test,” the spokesperson said.

“We know this suspension will impact many Victorians, especially those whose licence test may have already been postponed due to the stage three restrictions in late March — but this is what needs to be done to protect the health and wellbeing of our staff and customers and slow the spread of coronavirus.”

The Victorian Government currently has a hardship testing process supporting those who need a licence for essential work.

Anyone who wishes to apply to take a computer-based or light vehicle test due to special circumstances can apply on the VicRoads website.

Latest articles

News

Strathbogie Shire seeks local feedback

Strathbogie Shire is calling on the community to submit feedback for new requirements under the Local Government Act 2020

David Rak
News

Woolworths Seymour and Share the Dignity partner to support women

This August, Woolworths Seymour and Share the Dignity are partnering in a dignity drive that will provide essential support to the growing number of Victorian women experiencing hardship as a result of COVID-19. The economic and financial impacts of...

Seymour Telegraph
News

Book review: Windfall, by Desmond Bagley

Windfall, by Desmond Bagley Although the adventure starts out in the United States, it ultimately moves via London to Kenya, which the author knew well since he lived and worked there for years. The result of this is a very authentic picture of...

David Rak

MOST POPULAR

Virus updates

Two Shepparton workers test positive for COVID-19

A staff member at First Choice Liquor Shepparton and another at Shepparton Retirement Villages have tested positive for COVID-19.

Spencer Fowler Steen
News

Three new COVID-19 cases recorded in Greater Shepparton

Greater Shepparton has seven active cases of COVID-19. The increase in active cases comes as Victoria recorded 466 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. The overall total has increased by 416 with 50 cases being reclassified, mostly due to duplication...

Shepparton News
News

Goulburn Valley Health rejects COVID-19 rumour

Goulburn Valley Health says a claim that Shepparton currently has 20 active cases of COVID-19 linked to specific areas is “false and inappropriate”. Goulburn Valley Health chief executive Matt Sharp said he was aware of an email that had been sent...

Spencer Fowler Steen