Men fined after traveling to Shepparton

Two men have been fined for breaching NSW Public Health Orders.

NSW Police Force members stopped a vehicle on the Newell Hwy, Tocumwal, just before noon on Sunday and spoke with two men, aged 35 and 58, who stated they had travelled across the border to pick up a car from Shepparton.

The men had permits which stipulated they were only able to travel into Cobram to obtain essential goods and services.

The men were both issued $1000 Penalty Infringement Notices for failing to adhere to conditions of a border exemption permit.