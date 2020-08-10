News

Mayor Seema Abdullah will run for council re-election

By James Bennett

City of Greater Shepparton Mayor Seema Abdullah is running for council at this October's elections.

1 of 1

It might not come as a shock given her position but City of Greater Shepparton Mayor Seema Abdullah has said she's standing at this October's local government elections.

She is now the fourth confirmed City of Greater Shepparton councillor to announce candidacy for re-election — joining Deputy Mayor Dinny Adem, Kim O'Keeffe and Fern Summer.

Cr Abdullah said there were three main issues she would be running on: her previous learning experiences, COVID-19 response and recovery, and affordable housing.

“It's about the valuable learning and knowledge there is to the role,” she said.

“We need to continue with our stable and reliable council that will bring the benefits back to the community.

“There's so much that can be done but my main focus at the moment is COVID-19 and what we can do for our community; we have plenty of opportunity.

“In terms of infrastructure there's a strong need in Greater Shepparton for affordable housing for low-income and very low income people.

“There's a massive shortage as well in social housing.”

If re-elected Cr Abdullah will not automatically be reinstated as mayor. That decision will be left to council at its first meeting after the election.

Cr Bruce Giovanetti won't be running again in October; the News understands Crs Les Oroszvary, Chris Hazelman, Dennis Patterson and Shelley Sutton are undecided.

● Although the elections are in October, you have until Friday August 28 to enrol to vote.

You can enrol or update your details online at vec.vic.gov.au/enrolment

Latest articles

Sport

Pandemic won’t stop golf clubs ‘Doing it for Jarrod’ in 2020

August 8 can be a tough day for the golfing community — in Shepparton and across the world. Much-loved Shepparton product Jarrod Lyle died on that date two years ago, and tributes flowed across the weekend for the man many called a great mate...

Tyler Maher
Sport

Prince of Caviar joins Riverbank Farm

The first-born colt of Black Caviar, Prince Of Caviar received a royal welcome as he arrived to stud at Russell and Caroline Osborne’s Riverbank Farm at Benalla. Black Caviar, born in Nagambie, is a champion thoroughbred racehorse, unbeaten in 25...

Meg Saultry
Sport

Seymour race meetings transferred

Seymour Racing Club’s August and September meetings will be transferred as the club continues to look at improving its track. Seymour’s meeting scheduled for Saturday will be transferred to Tatura, while its September 17 meeting will be transferred...

Andrew Johnston

MOST POPULAR

Virus updates

Two Shepparton workers test positive for COVID-19

A staff member at First Choice Liquor Shepparton and another at Shepparton Retirement Villages have tested positive for COVID-19.

Spencer Fowler Steen
News

Three new COVID-19 cases recorded in Greater Shepparton

Greater Shepparton has seven active cases of COVID-19. The increase in active cases comes as Victoria recorded 466 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. The overall total has increased by 416 with 50 cases being reclassified, mostly due to duplication...

Shepparton News
News

Goulburn Valley Health rejects COVID-19 rumour

Goulburn Valley Health says a claim that Shepparton currently has 20 active cases of COVID-19 linked to specific areas is “false and inappropriate”. Goulburn Valley Health chief executive Matt Sharp said he was aware of an email that had been sent...

Spencer Fowler Steen