Mayor Seema Abdullah will run for council re-election

It might not come as a shock given her position but City of Greater Shepparton Mayor Seema Abdullah has said she's standing at this October's local government elections.

She is now the fourth confirmed City of Greater Shepparton councillor to announce candidacy for re-election — joining Deputy Mayor Dinny Adem, Kim O'Keeffe and Fern Summer.

Cr Abdullah said there were three main issues she would be running on: her previous learning experiences, COVID-19 response and recovery, and affordable housing.

“It's about the valuable learning and knowledge there is to the role,” she said.

“We need to continue with our stable and reliable council that will bring the benefits back to the community.

“There's so much that can be done but my main focus at the moment is COVID-19 and what we can do for our community; we have plenty of opportunity.

“In terms of infrastructure there's a strong need in Greater Shepparton for affordable housing for low-income and very low income people.

“There's a massive shortage as well in social housing.”

If re-elected Cr Abdullah will not automatically be reinstated as mayor. That decision will be left to council at its first meeting after the election.

Cr Bruce Giovanetti won't be running again in October; the News understands Crs Les Oroszvary, Chris Hazelman, Dennis Patterson and Shelley Sutton are undecided.

● Although the elections are in October, you have until Friday August 28 to enrol to vote.

You can enrol or update your details online at vec.vic.gov.au/enrolment