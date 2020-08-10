News briefs: Enrol to vote, Friday showers

The future of the Goulburn Valley is in your hands this October with local government elections — but you can only vote if you're enrolled.

“Make sure you’re enrolled correctly by the close of roll, which is 4 pm on Friday, August 28,” electoral commissioner Warwick Gately said.

“As this is a postal election, it’s important to check your address details are correct — this includes any alternative postal address.”

Non-Australian citizens who occupy and pay rates on a property or business in Greater Shepparton, or people living outside the municipality who pay rates for a property they own in Greater Shepparton, can apply to council to enrol by calling (03) 5832 9700.

Voters who will be away during the election period can have their ballot pack redirected to an address of their choice by making a request in writing by Thursday, September 17.

You can enrol or update your details online at vec.vic.gov.au/enrolment

Shepparton showered

The Goulburn Valley received a healthy dose of rain on Friday with more than 20 mm falling across the region.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, 22.8 mm was recorded at Shepparton Airport.

It’s the highest daily rainfall recorded since April 30 when 48.6 mm fell. The monthly average at the Shepparton Airport for August is 45.1 mm.

Mooroopna saw 25.6 mm on Friday, while Tatura received 27.2 mm. There was 25.4 mm at Stanhope.

Further north, Cobram man Ron Renfrew told the News his rain gauge recorded a combined 31 mm over the weekend.