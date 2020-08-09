News

Houseboat sinks in the Murray River

By Brayden May

A HOUSEBOAT sunk in the Murray River near Riverboat Dock at the weekend.

Maritime NSW crews were called to the scene on Sunday morning about 10.30am and cordoned off the area.

“A recreational houseboat moored on the Echuca side of the Murray River and near the Victoria Park precinct was found partially submerged,” a Transport for NSW spokesperson said.

“NSW Maritime is the regulatory authority delegated with responsibility for safety of navigation and pollution.

“A salvage company has been appointed and our Boating Safety Officers met on site with the salvor to ensure there is no risk to safe navigation or the environment.”

It is anticipated the houseboat will be refloated Monday.

“Damage to the vessel will be unknown until it is refloated and assessed,” the spokesperson said.

“Unfortunately, these incidents can and do happen with many causal factors ranging from physical damage to mechanical failure or environmental conditions.

“Any such factors will be identified and confirmed in the subsequent investigation once the vessel is raised

“Management of water levels along the Murray River sit with the Murray-Darling Basin Authority.”

The owner of the boat had started the salvage operation on Sunday morning.

