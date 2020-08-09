JobKeeper eligibility rules have been adjusted to benefit struggling Victorian businesses

JobKeeper eligibility rules have been adjusted, making it easier for Victorian businesses to qualify for the fortnightly support payments after September.

Businesses now only have to demonstrate a significant downfall in turnover in only the September quarter to be eligible for the payments after September 28.

Before the change, businesses had to show losses in the June and September quarters.

Also, staff employed before July 1 are now eligible for the payments, whereas previously, staff employed before March 1 could only qualify.

It means employees who started working after March are now eligible, as well as casual employees who have worked for the same employer on a regular basis for 12 months as of July.

State Member for Shepparton Suzanna Sheed said she was glad the Federal Government changed the eligibility requirements, which would provide some relief for Shepparton businesses affected by the stage three COVID-19 lockdown.

“I’ve spoken to local businesses and their representatives and I know some will be somewhat reassured by the change,” Ms Sheed said.

But she said she would have liked to see JobKeeper remain at the current level of $1500 past September, instead of the planned drop to $1200 for full-time workers and $750 for part-time workers.

“(It should be changed) at least for Victoria, which has been so badly affected by the current lockdowns - perhaps with a lower tier for part-time workers,” she said.

Ineka Rowe, who owns Café by the Little Gourmet Food Company, the Garden Kitchen Café at the Billabong Garden Complex and a catering business, said the eligibility adjustments did not affect her because her hospitality businesses suffered substantial losses in the June quarter.

“So I was confident (we would qualify) for the next round of JobKeeper,” Ms Rowe said.

Things began looking up - before stage three COVID-19 restrictions were enforced, turnover improved and she was positive her businesses would withstand the reduction in JobKeeper payments to $1200 in September.

But the recent lockdown, which has forced her cafes back to takeaway and delivery only, has made the future less certain.

“Things were starting to look a bit normal, and I thought we'd be right to fund the gap after September,” she said.

“Now we will have to wait and see - we're basically running on nothing.”

But ultimately, JobKeeper has been a lifeline for Ms Rowe.

“Without JobKeeper, we would've had to close our businesses,” she said.

When asked whether the payment would be kept at $1500 after September, Federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said the payment already extended beyond the six-week lockdown period announced by Daniel Andrews, to the end of September.

“(And) our focus has been to have a payment that transitions, remembering that this is a national program not just benefitting Victorian businesses,” he said.

Mr Frydenberg said the payment was the most expensive government support program in Australian history, supporting about four million Australian workers.