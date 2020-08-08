News

Three new COVID-19 cases recorded in Greater Shepparton

By Shepparton News

Greater Shepparton has seven active cases of COVID-19.

The increase in active cases comes as Victoria recorded 466 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

The overall total has increased by 416 with 50 cases being reclassified, mostly due to duplication.

Three cases recorded in the 24 hours to Friday afternoon include a staff member at First Choice Liquor Shepparton, another at Shepparton Retirement Villages and a contactor at Unilever Tatura tested positive for COVID-19.

Details around today’s three new active cases are not known.

Mitchell Shire has 35 active cases and Campaspe Shire has one, while Moira Shire, Strathbogie Shire and Benalla Rural City have not reported any.

The Department of Health and Human Services does not reveal the locations of active cases within Local Government Areas.

The listed location does not indicate where an active case was infected and may not be where they currently reside.

Twelve deaths were reported since Friday, with the state's death toll rising to 193.

Six of the 12 new deaths are linked to known outbreaks in aged care facilities.

There are 636 people with COVID-19 in hospital, and 44 of those are in intensive care.

Of the 14,283 total cases in Victoria, 7808 are currently active, and 6066 have recovered.

Metropolitan Melbourne has had 13,095 cases in total, while regional Victoria has had 862.

More than 1.76 million tests have been processed.

In Victoria at the current time:

  • 2584 cases may indicate community transmission
  • 7808 cases are currently active in Victoria
  • 636 cases of coronavirus are in hospital, including 44 in intensive care
  • 6066 people have recovered from the virus
  • More than 1,759,900 tests have been processed – an increase of 29,783 since yesterday

Of the total cases:

  • 13,095 cases are from metropolitan Melbourne, while 862 are from regional Victoria
  • Total cases include 6943 men and 7255 women
  • Total number of healthcare workers: 1667, active cases: 998
  • There are 1688 active cases relating to aged care facilities

Active aged care outbreaks with the highest cumulative case numbers are as follows:

  1. 184 cases have been linked to Epping Gardens Aged Care in Epping
  2. 163 cases have been linked to St Basil’s Homes for the Aged in Fawkner
  3. 145 cases have been linked to Estia Aged Care Facility in Ardeer
  4. 122 cases have been linked to Kirkbrae Presbyterian Homes in Kilsyth
  5. 95 cases have been linked to Estia Aged Care Facility in Heidelberg
  6. 92 cases have been linked to Outlook Gardens Aged Care Facility in Dandenong North
  7. 87 cases have been linked to Arcare Aged Care Facility in Craigieburn
  8. 83 cases have been linked to BaptCare Wyndham Lodge Community in Werribee
  9. 74 cases have been linked to Aurrum Aged Care in Plenty
  10. 74 cases have been linked to Glendale Aged Care Facility in Werribee

Cases currently linked to key outbreaks are as follows:

  • 198 cases have been linked to Bertocchi Smallgoods in Thomastown
  • 165 cases have been linked to Somerville Retail Services in Tottenham
  • 121 cases have been linked to JBS Brooklyn
  • 92 cases have been linked to Melbourne Health Royal Park Campus
  • 83 cases have been linked to Australian Lamb Company in Colac
  • 60 cases have been linked to Woolworths Distribution Centre Mulgrave
  • 45 cases have been linked to the Linfox warehouse in Truganina
  • 45 cases have been linked to Nino Early Learning Centre in Bundoora
  • 38 cases have been linked to Golden Farms Poultry in Breakwater
  • 33 cases have been linked to Respite Services Australia in Moonee Ponds
  • 30 cases have been linked to Ingham’s in Thomastown
  • 20 cases have been linked to Jayco in Dandenong

