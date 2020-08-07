Zahra Haydarbig puts hand up for council

Zahra Haydarbig is a first-time election candidate who believes she will bring differences to Greater Shepparton City Council.

For the past few years she's gained experience working with Goulburn Valley services including Kildonan Uniting Care, Australia Red Cross and Shepparton's Gowrie Street Primary School.

She has worked as an interpreter and as the women's representative of the Goulburn Valley Afghani/Hazara Association.

“It's a great opportunity for me to improve my skills and also to bring some changes in the community and make a difference; especially connecting communities together and bringing harmony,” she said.

“If I was fortunate to be elected as a councillor I would work even harder, continue to empower, inspire and connect our local rich and diverse communities, face the local issues and barriers, and make a real difference.

“I was delighted to be acknowledged for my community service by being nominated for the 2020 International Women’s Day Award.''

Coming from an Afghan/Hazara background, Ms Haydarbig arrived in Australia in 2008. Apart from a three-year stint in Melbourne, she has lived mostly in Shepparton since then.

Ms Haydarbig said she had worked hard to immerse herself into the community by improving her social and volunteering skills.

“My family came back to Shepparton because we feel we belong to this community; where I have a passion to share my experiences, skills and knowledge around,” she said.

● The Victorian council elections will be held in October.