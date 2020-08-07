Cox becomes sixth Moira councillor to stand again

Cobram-based councillor Ed Cox has confirmed he's running for Moira Shire Council re-election this October.

His announcements makes him the sixth Moira councillor to stand again, joining Peter Lawless, Kevin Bourke, Wendy Buck, Peter Mansfield and Marie Martin.

Cr John Beitzel and Mayor Libro Mustica remain undecided, while Gary Cleveland is not running.

Cr Cox said among his top priorities were the Cobram East levee bank and the Numurkah flood study.

Like his fellow colleges who confirmed another tilt at Moira Shire Council, Cr Cox said he also wanted to see the Yarrawonga Library and Yarrawonga Sports Stadium completed.

The Victorian local government elections will be held in October via postal ballot.

● If you are running for Moira Shire Council, we want to hear from you. Email your information to [email protected]