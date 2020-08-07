News

Cox becomes sixth Moira councillor to stand again

By James Bennett

Ed Cox is the sixth Moira Shire councillor to stand for re-election.

1 of 1

Cobram-based councillor Ed Cox has confirmed he's running for Moira Shire Council re-election this October.

His announcements makes him the sixth Moira councillor to stand again, joining Peter Lawless, Kevin Bourke, Wendy Buck, Peter Mansfield and Marie Martin.

Cr John Beitzel and Mayor Libro Mustica remain undecided, while Gary Cleveland is not running.

Cr Cox said among his top priorities were the Cobram East levee bank and the Numurkah flood study.

Like his fellow colleges who confirmed another tilt at Moira Shire Council, Cr Cox said he also wanted to see the Yarrawonga Library and Yarrawonga Sports Stadium completed.

The Victorian local government elections will be held in October via postal ballot.

● If you are running for Moira Shire Council, we want to hear from you. Email your information to [email protected]

Latest articles

National

Officials positive about virus vaccine

Australia’s top medical officer says recent developments have made him more hopeful about a coronavirus vaccine, with some researchers looking at manufacturing.

AAP Newswire
National

Scientist accused of stabbing six teens

A Sydney research scientist was mentally ill when he stabbed six teenagers in a park late at night, his barrister has told a NSW jury.

AAP Newswire
National

Feds rebuff WA on Palmer border retrial

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has called upon Clive Palmer to withdraw his challenge of Western Australia’s border closures.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Virus updates

Two Shepparton workers test positive for COVID-19

Shepparton Villages has confirmed a staff member at Maculata Place has tested positive for COVID-19. It comes after a contractor at Unilever Tatura tested positive on Thursday. Greater Shepparton, Campaspe Shire and Moira Shire each have one active...

Shepparton News
Virus updates

New active COVID-19 case recorded for Greater Shepparton

Greater Shepparton has one active case of COVID-19. The increase in active cases comes as Victoria recorded 627 new cases of COVID-19 yesterday. But the overall total has increased by 579 with 48 cases being reclassified, mostly due to duplication...

Shepparton News
News

Stage three - what you can and can’t do in regional Victoria

Shepparton will go back into stage three COVID-19 ‘’stay-at-home restrictions” from 11.59pm Wednesday alongside all of regional Victoria.

Madi Chwasta