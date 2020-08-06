Chance for writers, actors and emerging stars

Despite COVID-19 restrictions, Goulburn Valley writers and actors still have a chance to practise their craft and come out on top through a new competition.

The Shepparton-based Georgy Awards Association has moved online and announced a monologue competition alongside submissions for its annual hunt for the region's emerging young artists.

The inaugural Three-Minute MonoComp asks writers and performers to create and perform a monologue for presentation to the association, which will judge entries, determine finalists and decide on a winner. The winning performance will be performed for viewing online.

Association president Joyce Baker-Dawber said as the pandemic had prevented live performances, it was important to keep the creative juices flowing for social and mental health benefits.

“We felt it was important to keep the theatrical groups and schools in our Georgy catchment area engaged and to offer something fun and creative to do, as we don’t know how long the live performance sector will be affected by COVID-19,” Mrs Baker-Dawber said.

She said the Three Minute MonoComp would be a platform to develop new and interesting ideas, concepts and skills-sets.

She said the competition would have categories for junior secondary, senior secondary and open (over 20 years old).

Mrs Baker-Dawber said for those who believed they could act, but not write, or vice versa, there would be opportunities for creatives to team up to submit entries, across all age categories.

“Who knows what kind of wonderful entries we will receive, it might even be the start of some new hobby for someone or a brand new creative team that would not have paired up in other instances.” Mrs Baker-Dawber said.

At the same time, the association has opened submissions for the annual Goulburn Murray Credit Union Emerging Young Artist Grant of $2000, which is offered to VCE (or equivalent) students.

The grant is presented to a recipient to further their studies in the performing arts field and is open to students who are pursuing a career on or offstage.

“It’s not just about the performers you see on stage, acting and singing. We know there is a large amount of fantastic students that make magic offstage too, from lighting to stage management or costume design. The criteria allows for diversity, which is what community theatre is all about,” Mrs Baker-Dawber said.

For more information on the Three Minute MonoComp and the GMCU Emerging Young Artist, please visit www.georgyawards.org.au or email [email protected]