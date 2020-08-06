News

No delay to SAM build, 75 per cent complete

By James Bennett

Council says construction of Shepparton Art Museum is about 75 per cent completed.

1 of 1

While the Shepparton Arts Museum has closed because of renewed COVID-19 stage three restrictions, its successor continues to be built.

Greater Shepparton City Council's infrastructure director Phil Hoare said the end of the year remained the completion date despite Shepparton going back into stage three coronavirus restrictions.

Mr Hoare said the possibility of delaying opening the new building to the public would be reviewed during the next few months.

“At this point in time, acknowledging that we are in a dynamic environment in relation to COVID-19, there are no major new impacts that will impact on the construction of SAM from the recent announcements by the premier and chief health officer.”

Mr Hoare said the building contract was 75 per cent complete.

“There is a variety of works still to be completed, primarily associated with fit-out and flooring,” Mr Hoare said.

“Externally, the art hill, landscaping, car parking area and entryway are still to be finalised.”

The gifted House of Discards that will sit in the forecourt of SAM is also expected to be installed by the end of the year.

Plans to move the 4000 separate art works from their current Welsford St home will start in September.

Latest articles

News

End of an era for Archer St Service Station

Spencer Fowler Steen
News

Stop travel breaches, says Sheed

State Member for Shepparton Suzanna Sheed is fearful too many people are slipping through the COVID-19 net and entering the Shepparton region. Ms Sheed said her office was receiving calls “every day” from constituents complaining of Melbourne people...

James Bennett
News

Vandals leave $10,000 clean up bill at Mooroopna Museum

The Historical Society of Mooroopna has been left with a hefty clean-up bill of more than $10,000 after vandals targeted its building. Close to a dozen windows have been smashed at the Mooroopna Museum and Gallery in Park St, which is run by the...

Liz Mellino

MOST POPULAR

Virus updates

New active COVID-19 case recorded for Greater Shepparton

Greater Shepparton has one active case of COVID-19. The increase in active cases comes as Victoria recorded 627 new cases of COVID-19 yesterday. But the overall total has increased by 579 with 48 cases being reclassified, mostly due to duplication...

Shepparton News
News

Stage three - what you can and can’t do in regional Victoria

Shepparton will go back into stage three COVID-19 ‘’stay-at-home restrictions” from 11.59pm Wednesday alongside all of regional Victoria.

Madi Chwasta
News

New COVID-19 case not tested at NCN Health

Moira Shire has recorded a new active case of COVID-19. The new case comes as Victoria recorded 439 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday.

Morgan Dyer