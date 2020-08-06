No delay to SAM build, 75 per cent complete

While the Shepparton Arts Museum has closed because of renewed COVID-19 stage three restrictions, its successor continues to be built.

Greater Shepparton City Council's infrastructure director Phil Hoare said the end of the year remained the completion date despite Shepparton going back into stage three coronavirus restrictions.

Mr Hoare said the possibility of delaying opening the new building to the public would be reviewed during the next few months.

“At this point in time, acknowledging that we are in a dynamic environment in relation to COVID-19, there are no major new impacts that will impact on the construction of SAM from the recent announcements by the premier and chief health officer.”

Mr Hoare said the building contract was 75 per cent complete.

“There is a variety of works still to be completed, primarily associated with fit-out and flooring,” Mr Hoare said.

“Externally, the art hill, landscaping, car parking area and entryway are still to be finalised.”

The gifted House of Discards that will sit in the forecourt of SAM is also expected to be installed by the end of the year.

Plans to move the 4000 separate art works from their current Welsford St home will start in September.